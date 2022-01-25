ALLEGANY — The Allegany-Limestone boys basketball team has seemingly become a bit more assertive in recent games.
That’s been evidenced by a pair of 20-plus-point victories over the weekend, including a 59-35 CCAA Showcase win over Ellicottville on Sunday. And it could be seen in its performance on Tuesday.
Tyler Curran led a trio of double-digit scorers with 18 points, adding seven assists, five rebounds and two steals, to power the Gators to a 72-33 triumph over WNY Maritime Charter in a non-league matchup.
For one quarter, anyway, this was a game, as A-L held a narrow 15-14 advantage. But from there it was all Gators, as coach Glenn Anderson’s team overwhelmed Maritime with a 22-0 second quarter to take a 37-14 halftime lead and only added to the onslaught with a 24-7 third quarter. In total, A-L allowed just 19 points over the final three quarters. A sign of its assertiveness came in the fact the Gators took 20 free throws, making 12, compared to a 5-of-8 figure for Maritime (3-7).
Anthony DeCapua had an all-around outing of 12 points, four assists, six steals and five rebounds while Maddox DeLong recorded 15 points for the Gators (9-5), who have won three in a row and five of six.
Jaylin Brown had 13 points for the Falcons.
ECIC DIV. III
Maryvale 67, Pioneer 50
CHEEKTOWAGA — Jordan Alexander scored at will, totaling 43 points on nine 2s, five 3-pointers and 10 free throws to key Maryvale.
Up just three at halftime, Maryvale outscored Pioneer 37-23 over the final two periods to pull away. After falling 63-44 to Pioneer earlier in the season, the Flyers handed the Panthers a similar defeat in the rematch.
Pioneer snapped a six-game win streak while falling to 10-4.
IAC
Christian Central 78, New Life Christian 51
WILLIAMSVILLE — A 44-point second half from Christian Central did New Life Christian in.
Up by 11 at halftime, Aaron Hicks finished with 22 points to lead CC to a 16-point second half margin (44-28) and the win. Jeff Norcutt (18 points) hit four 3-pointers and Jake Ciffen (19 points) made three as CC made nine as a team.
Timothy Hutter recorded a double-double with 29 points and 10 rebounds for NLC (6-6). Nii-Noi Hanson-Nortey added 18 points.
NON-LEAGUE
Bath-Haverling 58, Wellsville 45
BATH — Keefer Calkins dropped in 20 points and A.J. Brotz marked 15 to guide Bath.
Austin Durand added 10 points for the Rams, who outscored Wellsville 28-15 over the final two quarters to pull away from a 31-30 halftime advantage. Bath managed to nearly reverse a 53-34 loss to Wellsville from earlier this season, and the free throw line played a big role: The Rams made 15-of-26 at the stripe compared to Wellsville going 6-of-8.
Eli Schmidt led all scorers with 25 points for the Lions (6-7).