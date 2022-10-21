OLEAN – After battling it out on the basketball court four times last winter, Allegany-Limestone’s football players wanted a crack at Olean High on the football field.
The Gators got their wish. And in this rare gridiron matchup of neighboring schools, they took advantage of the opportunity.
A-L came back from an early 14-0 hole and from down seven in the fourth quarter to earn a thrilling 30-21 non-league victory Friday night at Bradner Stadium in the regular season finale.
“This game was at the top of our schedule the entire year,” A-L coach Marcus Grove said. “Our kids requested Olean to be on the schedule. They’ve been looking forward to it since March. To come out here and play that kind of game, being down early and grinding out victory, it speaks to these guys’ testament.
“That win for me is right at the top of the list,” he added. “Man it feels good to beat Olean.”
The euphoric Gator players doused their first-year coach with water afterward, culminating an up-and-down campaign that saw A-L finish 4-4 and outside of the Section 6, Class C playoffs.
Olean (4-4), meanwhile, continues into the Class B playoffs with a matchup at unbeaten Iroquois next week. The Huskies earned the postseason berth via Maryvale’s victory over Cheektowaga.
Friday’s result against A-L had no bearing on the Huskies’ playoff position. Asked whether OHS may have lacked the motivation to finish off the Gators, coach Phil Vecchio said: “We’ve got real problems if that happens. It is what it is. It kind of fell apart for us in the second half.”
Quarterback Michael Frederick, do-it-all receiver Andrew Giardini, a stout defense keyed the rally for A-L.
Frederick rushed for 113 yards and two scores in the game’s final three minutes to secure the win. The junior also completed 12 of 23 passes for 140 yards and a 17-yard score to Giardini.
Giardini added a rushing touchdown on the final play of the first half, pushing into the end zone as the clock hit zero to close the gap to 14-6.
Yet, perhaps Giardini’s greatest contribution was three two-point conversion runs out of the wildcat formation in the second half. The first conversion tied the game, the second put A-L up 22-21, and the last clinched victory with 2 minutes, 28 seconds remaining.
“He’s a playmaker for us, all over the field,” Grove said of Giardini. “We had run a wildcat set earlier in the year. We haven’t shown it in a few weeks, so we thought it was a different look.
“G’s the leader of our team,” the coach continued. “He’s the guy we look to in big situations to get us a play. Tonight we handed him the ball three or four times in big situations, and he came through every single time for us.”
Olean took command in the first quarter thanks to A-L miscues.
Ryan Isenberg first ran in from 15 yards after the Huskies pounced on a fumble at the Gator 30. Then right after OHS recovered the ensuing squib kickoff at the 33, Joe Mest found Cade Anastasia (4 catches, 59 yards) for a 33-yard score on a crossing route.
Olean had a chance to put A-L down further after the first of two Anastasia interceptions set the Huskies up at the Gator 31. But Mest was sacked for an 8-yard loss and threw three incompletions to give the ball away on downs.
“The thing we have to understand is when we have a team down we have to bury it and make a play that we needed to in the first half,” Vecchio said. “It was there for the taking. But give credit to Allegany. They never quit. They came back and they deserved to win the game.”
The game started to turn for A-L at the end of the first half when it marched 47 yards on six plays over the final 1:15. Frederick completed a pair of 14-yard passes to Giardini (4 catches, 51 yards) and a 13-yarder to Gabe Ramadhan (7 catches, 58 yards). With three seconds remaining, Giardini took the center snap and barreled in from seven yards out.
The Huskies, meantime, struggled to move the ball. After going ahead 14-0, they had 10 possessions. Six resulted in three-and-outs, while three others ended with two fumbles and an interception.
Still, Olean pulled ahead again on a 48-yard Mest to Isenberg pass with 8:24 left, completing an 81-yard, 3-play drive that started with a 34-yard Memphis App run.
Anastasia picked up another interception on the ensuing possession, but Olean gave it right back with a fumble that A-L cashed in with an 8-yard Frederick run with 2:59 left.
Giardini’s two-point run put the Gators ahead for the first time. Following four straight OHS incompletions, Frederick ran in from 41 yards out.
Trying to rebound, Anastasia fumbled after making a catch to give A-L the ball back, and the game ended with a Kyle Gonska interception of Mest at the goal line.
“We preached all week and we preach all year adversity … you’ve got to be able to handle adversity,” Grove said. “In football and in life, there’s a lot of ups and downs. Tonight’s game was a roller coaster ride.”
App led the Huskies on the ground with 59 yards on 11 carries. Mest finished 9 of 34 for 132 yards and two scores.
Isenberg and Manoah Mikethish led the OHS defense with 9 tackles each. Ahren Faller had 8.5 tackles to top A-L.
All is not lost for the Huskies. They will prepare for B-1 power Iroquois, which has put up over 50 points five times this season, including a 69-0 thumping of East Aurora/Holland on Friday.
“They’re good,” Vecchio said. “They’re 8-0 and score a lot of points. They’ve been a powerhouse for the last three or four years. They knocked us out of the playoffs a couple of years ago. We’re going to have our hands full, that’s for sure.”