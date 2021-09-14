ALLEGANY — After falling behind two sets to none, the Allegany-Limestone volleyball team rallied behind 24 kills from Jenna Louser to take the next three straight sets and earn a dramatic comeback victory over Falconer in a CCAA Central match on Tuesday night.
Madison Callen had 11 kills and Molly McCarthy added five of her own to aid the Gators, who remained unbeaten on the year (5-0) with a 22-25, 22-25, 25-17, 26-24, 25-12 triumph.
Defensively, McCarthy had five blocks and Sydney Ulasewicz had 27 digs.
“After the second set we agreed as a team that we would not leave the gym without winning the last three sets, and when we did that we immediately played with way more energy and it was awesome to witness,” A-L coach Shawn Haseley said.
Ava Fenton had eight kills and 18 assists, Hannah Melquist dished out 10 assists and 18 digs Emily Melquist produced 12 kills and 14 digs to lead a talented Falconer (2-2, 1-2).
“We knew Falconer would be awesome and they showed it at the beginning and throughout,” Haseley said. “I am just so proud of how we played over the final three sets.”
The Gators improved to 3-0 in league play.
Portville 3, Jamestown 0
PORTVILLE — Kylie Blessing paces the Portville offense with 32 assists and five aces as the Panthers moved to 3-0 with a 25-10, 25-9, 25-14 sweep.
Olivia Cook had a team-best 11 kills while Tori Unverdorben notched eight kills and seven digs, Ava Haynes had six kills and nine digs and Sam Steadman contributed five kills and four aces.
For Jamestown, Hannah Grey totaled eight assists, Nicole Carlson and Rylie Loomis had five and three digs, respectively.
Olean 3, Fredonia 1
OLEAN — Adele Dwaileebe collected seven kills, five digs and four aces and Olean bounced back from a second-set loss with a 25-11, 22-25, 25-14, 25-7 win.
Leah Williams and Michelle Droney each had five kills while Logan Baer registered 18 assists and four aces for the Huskies, who totaled 20 aces as a team while evening their record at 2-2. Makenna Pancio chipped in four aces and 14 digs.
“We were able to keep some pressure on Fredonia with our tough serving tonight,” Olean coach Carrie Peters said. “We mixed things up and ran some different offensive plays as well. We are getting more confident in playing a little less traditional. It’s a bit different from past years, but these girls are putting the work in to become more consistent.”
For Fredonia, Erin Schrantz had three aces and two kills while Sarah Davis had 13 digs.
ALLEGANY COUNTY
Houghton 3, Fillmore 2
HOUGHTON — Emily Tankeh racked up 18 aces and Houghton twice fended off a Fillmore push to win its season-opener in dramatic fashion after a 10-day delay to COVID-19.
Jess Prentice notched 10 kills and six aces for the Panthers, who won it 25-18, 14-25, 25-11, 25-27, 25-21.
Jadyn Mucher had six aces and five kills while Zoe Hubbard totaled six aces and 19 assists for the Eagles. Emma Cole chipped in four kills and two aces.
“It was a hard first game back after a 10-day break from practice for quarantining,” Houghton coach Kathie Hilsher acknowledged, “but it’s great to start with a win. Fillmore is a consistently good serving team and makes their opponents work hard.”
Genesee Valley/Belfast 3, Hinsdale 1
BELMONT — Jamilyn Giberson recorded nine aces, four digs and three kills and Hinsdale claimed the second set, but ultimately fell short, 25-23, 23-25, 25-18, 25-21.
Kylee Leonard finished with 18 assists and two aces while Hannah Sutton had nine kills and two blocks for the Bobcats (0-2).
GV/Belfast improved to 2-2.
Wellsville 3, Bolivar-Richburg 2
WELLSVILLE — Maddy Parks dished out 29 assists and Brookly Stisser produced 13 kills and two blocks to guide Wellsville to a five-set comeback victory, 25-9, 19-25, 9-25, 25-20, 25-21.
“The girls started out strong but lost their spirit in sets two and three, but were able to regain it and came back strong (in) taking the win,” Wellsville coach Shannon Steiner said. “Once they had their spirit back the game was theirs.”
Marley Adams pitched in with 10 kills and four blocks while Jaylen Knapp and Kaylee Coleman supplied even more offense with nine and seven kills, respectively, and Emma Dunaway had seven digs and three kills.
NON-LEAGUE
Central Baptist 3, New Life Christian 0
YORKSHIRE — Ariyanah Bluntt had four aces while Brightleen Ngunyi had two aces as New Life Christian dropped its first match in two years, 25-7, 25-16, 25-10.
Even after the 2020 New York volleyball season was pushed to the spring, New Life took the year off due to COVID-19.
Pioneer 3, Holland 1
YORKSHIRE — Pioneer (3-2) shook off a third-set loss and jumped back over .500 with a 25-21, 25-16, 14-25, 25-20 victory.
Holland fell to 2-2.
MONDAY
Olean 3, Cuba-Rushford 0
CUBA — Adele Dwaileebe recorded 12 kills, three digs and two aces to guide Olean to a 25-10, 25-18, 25-19 sweep.
Michelle Droney added nine kills while Logan Baer chipped in 23 assists, five aces and two digs for the Huskies.
For Cuba-Rushford, Brianna Green had six kills, three digs and two blocks, Ella Jaffe notched three kills, four digs and two aces and Quincy Tyler had 10 assists and three digs.