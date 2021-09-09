OLEAN — Allegany-Limestone pulled out a hard-fought road CCAA Central volleyball victory in four sets 23-25, 25-17, 24-26, 21-25 on Thursday over Olean.
Madison Callen led the way with 11 kills, 14 assists and three aces.
Katie Furlong had 26 assists and Jenna Louser converted 11 kills to aid in the win for A-L (4-0).
Olean’s Adele Dwaileebe and Logan Baer put together balanced performances in the loss. Dwaileebe had 16 kills, 11 digs and seven aces while Baer distributed 32 assists to go with 11 digs, two kills and two aces.
Michelle Droney led Olean (0-2) with five blocks to go with her 12 kills.
“Wow, this game was absolutely thrilling,” Olean coach Carrie Peters said. “Allegany served tough and ran a strong offense. They ran down so many balls and hustled for everything. We had a really good night in serve receive, my seniors stepped up there, and Michelle Droney was an absolute wall in middle; we just couldn’t get the edge in a couple of those sets. This was a terrific match on both sides. Every single kid out there tonight should be proud of themselves. This is how volleyball is played.”
ALLEGANY COUNTY Bolivar-Richburg 3, Genesee Valley/Belfast 0
BOLIVAR — Jianna Nix handed in an all-around dominant performance with 12 kills, seven aces and three blocks to lead Bolivar-Richburg in straight sets 25-19, 25-6, 25-11.
Carmen Crowley had five aces and one block while Haley Mascho produced three aces and nine digs to aid the Wolverines.
Kaitlyn Sadler had three kills and a block, and Addison Herring had one ace and three assists to lead Genesee Valley/Belfast.
Portville 3, Dunkirk 0
DUNKIRK — Portville won all three sets in convincing fashion, 25-5, 25-10, 25-11. Kylie Blessing led the offense with 22 assists for the Panthers (2-0).
Sam Steadman had 10 aces and two kills, Tori Unverdorben marked six kills with seven aces, Olivia Cook tallied seven kills and eight aces and Lillian Bentley added six kills.
ECIC DIV. III
Pioneer 3, East Aurora 0
EAST AURORA — Pioneer (2-2) pulled itself back to .500 with a 25-17, 25-17, 25-23 sweep.
NON-LEAGUE
Fillmore 3, Archbishop Walsh 0
OLEAN — Fillmore won in straight sets to take care of business on the road, 25-13, 25-9, 25-15.
Emma Cole tallied three kills and four aces and Zoe Hubbard had 16 assists and three aces for Fillmore.
SWIMMING
Allegany-Limestone 97, Salamanca 84
ALLEGANY — Lauryn Ball won two events (200 IM, 100 backstroke) and swam the leadoff legs for two winning relays (200 medley relay, 200 free relay) to elevate Allegany-Limestone to victory.
Allegany-Limestone’s Michaella Rhodes broke the school record with 249.15 points on six dives. Sienna Nagel (200 free), Brooke Pecorella (50 free) and Paige Pecorella (100 fly) also won events for the Gators.
Salamanca got wins from eighth grader Charlie Ross (100 freestyle), seventh grader Ella Erlandson (500 free) and sophomore Camryn Quigley (100 breaststroke) as well as the 400 relay.
“The energy in the pool tonight was that of a healing vibe,” Salamanca coach Laurie Lafferty-John noted. “Both A-L and Salamanca have outstanding fans and swimmers who demonstrated what competition should be like. Encouragement for all and it was just an outstanding feeling to be part of that.”
Southwestern 93, Olean 92
JAMESTOWN — Morgan Faulk won two events (200 free, 500 free) and swam the anchor leg of the winning 400 freestyle relay to help Southwestern squeak past Olean.
Headed into the final relay Southwestern trailed 88-85 headed into the 400 freestyle relay. Southwestern picked up eight points in the event, six points for the win and two for third place to propel past the Huskies.
Rheese Maggio picked up six crucial points for Southwestern in diving with a pool record 234.82 points.
Anna Slavinski (100 butterfly, 100 backstroke) and Megan Jackson (200 IM, 100 freestyle) picked up two individual wins each and both swam on the winning 200 medley relay for Olean but it was not enough to lift the Huskies. Olean’s Alexis Trietley also set a pool record in the 50 free in 23.97.
AT ALLEGANY
200 medley relay: Allegany-Limestone (Ball, Pecorella, Wolfgang, Pecorella) 2:17.13
200 free: Nagel (A) 2:44.61
200 IM: Ball (A) 2:45.29
50 free: Pecorella (A) 28.71
Diving: Rhodes (A) 249.15
100 butterfly: Pecorella (A) 1:19.45
100 free: Ross (S) 1:09.13
500 free: Erlandson (S) 7:58.29
200 free relay: Allegany-Limestone (Ball, Pecorella, Wolfgang, Pecorella) 1:58.42
100 backstroke: Ball (A) 1:13.11
100 breaststroke: Quigley (S) 1:27.80
400 free relay: Salamanca (Ross, Breazeale, Tennity, Quigley) 4:54.54
AT JAMESTOWN
Southwestern 93, Olean 92
200 medley relay: Olean (Slavinski, Jackson, Trietley, Thomas) 2:02.58
200 free: Faulk (S) 2:13.73
200 IM: Jackson (O) 2:23.42
50 free: Trietley (O) 23.97
Diving: Maggio (S) 234.82
100 butterfly: Slavinski (O) 1:12.77
100 free: Jackson (O) 55.64
500 free: Faulk (S) 6:04.04
200 freestyle relay: Olean (DeGroff, Marshall, Herman, Trietley) 1:52.15
100 backstroke: Slavinski (O) 1:12.32
100 breaststroke: Shedd (S) 1:14.94
400 freestyle relay: Southwestern (Grijalva, Spitz, Shedd, Faulk) 4:06.81