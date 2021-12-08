WELLSVILLE — The Allegany-Limestone boys basketball team earned its first win of the season Wednesday night, pulling away late from Wellsville in a tight non-league matchup.
After entering the fourth quarter tied 33-3, the Gators won, 51-42. Andrew Giardini scored 18 points (11 in the second half) with 14 rebounds. Maddox DeLong added 13 points, Anthony DeCapua had seven assists and 10 rebounds and Hudson Kwiatkowski also grabbed 10 boards.
Eli Schmidt scored a game-high 23 points for Wellsville, but the Lions fell to 1-2.
“We battled, this game was close pretty much back and forth the whole way,” Wellsville coach Raymie Auman said. “They made a run at the start of fourth and we made it a one-possession game with about a minute left and missed a few looks.”
“Early in the season with an inexperienced team, I thought we fought hard. There were just some things execution-wise that they did better down the stretch.”
NON-LEAGUECuba-Rushford 55, Andover/Whitesville 51WHITESVILLE — Cuba-Rushford held off Andover/Whitesville for the Rebels’ fist win, as Jack Frank tallied 16 points and Luke Brooks had 13 points.
Andover/Whitesville fell to 0-2 despite a game-high 19-point performance by CJ Estep.
“I thought we played well in spurts,” C-R coach Bryce Ryan said. “Andover/Whitesville was aggressive on the glass and won the 50-50 balls. We made a run in the third quarter and were more efficient shooting. (We) have to have more stretches where we put it all together consistently. We know we have a ton to work on but am happy to get a win.”
Scio/Friendship 53, Genesee Valley 36
FRIENDSHIP — Scio/Friendship rolled to 3-0 with the victory, led by Ethan Davenport’s 20 points and Brenden Locks’ 18 points, six rebounds and five assists.
Jacob Golden and Taylor Moore had five assists each for Scio/Friendship.
Morgan Torrey, Max Wedge and Thai Norasethaporn had 10 points each for Genesee Valley (0-2).
Belfast 40, Hinsdale 15
BELFAST — Anthony Logue scored 15 points to pace Belfast in a season-opening win after the Bulldogs ran out to a 24-4 halftime lead.
Hinsdale fell to 0-2.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
ALLEGANY CO. DIV. I
Fillmore 43, Andover/Whitesville 37
ANDOVER — Emma Cole paced Fillmore (2-0) to victory with a game-high 19 points, while Hope Russell added 13 points.
Vanessa Hall scored 18 points with four blocks for Andover/Whitesville (2-1). Mario Ribola Salmon had 10 rebounds and Rachel Jackson had five steals and four assists.
TUESDAY
NON-LEAGUE
Cassadaga Valley 59, Cattaraugus-Little Valley 38
SINCLAIRVILLE — Alex Minnekine scored 14 points with seven rebounds and six steals and Onalee Osgood grabbed six rebounds in a loss for Cattaraugus-Little Valley (0-2).
Aliyah Hopkins led Cassadaga Valley (2-2) with 20 points and Emiley Anderson had 15 points.