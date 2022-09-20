ALLEGANY — Dale MacArthur channeled his inner Charles Dickens.
His Allegany-Limestone hadn’t played particularly well in the first half, and still it went into halftime tied at 1. But for as sloppy as it might have been over the first 40 minutes, that’s how good it was over the last 40.
And with that came the Gators’ fourth-straight win.
Maddie Callen scored what proved to be the game-winning goal with 23:51 remaining as Allegany-Limestone topped Southwestern, 3-1, in a CCAA West I matchup on Tuesday. Janie Missel notched two goals — one to give A-L a 1-0 lead and the other to give the Gators a cushion down the stretch.
Addie Fisher handed out two assists.
“I’m not sure we could have played any more poorly in the first half,” MacArthur acknowledged, “but the second half …
“It was the best of times, it was the worst of times. It was the age of wisdom, it was the age of foolishness. I feel like Charles Dickens. It was brutal to watch.; all the things we’ve worked on, in the first half we didn’t do. But in the second half, all those same things, we did do.”
He then joked, “I don’t know, it was probably my stirring halftime speech, but I tend to doubt it.”
Chloe Baker made two saves for the Gators (5-2). Kaylyn Carnes tied it in the first half while Braya Beaver stopped one shot for Southwestern.
CCAA WEST IOlean 3, Dunkirk 1OLEAN — Jez Fayson, Emily Gibbons and Makayla Magro all found the back of the net as Olean captured back-to-back wins for the first time this season.
Lily Schena assisted on two goals while Liv Kratts added a helper for the Huskies, who held a 2-0 halftime lead before sealing it in the second half. Emma Edwards saved six shots for Olean (4-3).
Lauryn McCracken scored the lone goal and Tayler Skelly saved 21 shots for Dunkirk (3-4).
“I don’t think we played to the skill level we could have,” coach Dan Freeman said. “We had a lot of opportunities but couldn’t finish.”
ALLEGANY COUNTYFillmore 6, Bolivar-Richburg 1BOLIVAR — Hope Russell scored on a penalty kick in the first six minutes on her way to another hat trick to preserve Fillmore’s undefeated record (7-0).
Russell has increased her total to 19 goals in seven games. Grace Russell added a goal and three assists and Delaney Hillman and Malory DeRock each added a goal while Hope and Allie Mills also had an assist.
Preslee Miller saved one shot for Fillmore.
Bolivar-Richburg fell to 4-5.
CCAA EASTEllicottville 10, Franklinville 0ELLICOTTVILLE — After taking a 3-0 lead before halftime, Ellicottville (3-5) poured in seven more in the second half for a runaway victory.
Brooke Butler and Audrey Hurlburt led the Eagles with three goals each for two hat tricks, with Butler also assisting on two goals. Aaliyah Winslow scored twice, Layla Kerns had a goal and an assist and Alysa Williams had a goal and two assists. Jayden Doutt and Drew Ficek tallied one assist each.
Ellicottville’s Abby Chudy kept a clean sheet in goal for a shutout.
Franklinville fell to 0-5.
Randolph 5, Salamanca 1
SALAMANCA — Kyra Pence scored three goals and Randolph exploded for four second-half goals to pull away from a 1-0 halftime lead.
Gianna Bowles had one goal and three assists while Sara Smith added a goal and an assist. Stella Smith saved three shots for the Cardinals (5-2).
Salamanca fell to 2-4.
Portville 10, Pine Valley/Gowanda 0PORTVILLE — Meghan Lyle, Grace Gariepy and Olivia Dean each scored two goals and Lyle added two assists to lead Portville.
Teagan Kosiniski and Allison Smith had a goal and an assist while Leah Wyant and Jessica Daley each had a goal.
Kosinski, Mackenzie Harmon and Courtney Whippo made a combined two saves in a shutout effort for Portville (5-2), which has won four-straight following a 1-2 start. Destiny Lindquist saved nine shots for Pine Valley/Gowanda (0-6).
NON-LEAGUEJasper-Troupsburg 1, Genesee Valley/Belfast 0JASPER — Emily Craig scored an unassisted goal in the 33rd minute and the goal held up as Jasper-Troupsburg knocked off one-loss GV/Belfast.
Kahley Stuart piled up 32 saves for the Wildcats (4-5). After a 5-0 start, GV/Belfast has dropped tight games with Fillmore (2-0) and J-T.
Wellsville 2, Andover/Whitesville 1, OTWELLSVILLE — Morgan Spicer scored off a Kaylie Fuller pass in overtime to lift Wellsville to its first win of the season.
Ayla Faulkner scored in regulation for the Lions while Grace Fry tallied off an Alexys Palmatier feed for A/W, both coming in the second half.
The Lions went to 1-6 while Andover/Whitesville fell to 0-6-1.