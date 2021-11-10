The Allegany-Limestone and Portville boys soccer teams both turned in unbeaten seasons en route to a league title. They each spent virtually the entire year as one of the top-ranked small schools in Western New York.
It made sense, then, that when their league’s postseason awards were announced, they cleaned up.
Both local squads swept the major honors in their respective divisions. For A-L, Eric Spring was named the Offensive Player while goalkeeper Jack Conroy was the Defensive Player of the Year, Huddy Kwiatkowski was the Overall Player of the Year and longtime boss Jon Luce was the Coach of the Year in CCAA Division I West. For Portville, Michael Cole (Offensive POY), Todd Stone (Defensive POY), Kyle Mathes (Overall POY) and coach J.J. McIntosh (COY) earned the top awards in CCAA Division III East.
Spring finished second in the Big 30 (No. 1 in New York, 34 goals) in scoring while guiding the Gators to an undefeated (16-0) regular season (17-1 overall) and the Class B2 semifinals.
The junior forward was one of five A-L players named to the East I First Team, alongside Conroy (jr.), Tyler Curran (sr., midfield), Zach Luce (jr., midfield) and Kwiatkowski (sr., defense). Olean’s Thomas Bates (jr., forward) and Quintin Allen (jr., midfield) were also named to the 15-player team.
Mathes led Portville to a 14-0-1 mark in the regular season (though that tie actually ended with the Panthers topping Hornell on penalty kicks in tournament play) and to the Class C semifinals, where it fell to Maple Grove.
Mathes (sr., midfield), Cole (jr., forward) and Stone (sr., defense) claimed the top three spots on the league’s “top five players” list with Ellicottville’s Sam Edwards (No. 4, so., midfield) and PCS’ Christian Gariepy (sr., midfield) rounding out the top five. That quintet was joined on the Division III East First Team by the Panthers’ Troy Van Sickle (so., goalkeeper) and Thomas Carls (sr., defense) as Portville nabbed six of the 11 selections.
Fredonia took the team sportsmanship award (with Cameron Crowell earning the individual honor) in Division I West while Randolph claimed that award in Division III East (with Ben Hitchcock winning individually).