It was an offer no Peewee football coach would refuse.
The Allegany-Limestone and Portville youngsters had already finished their regular seasons, but then came a call from Playbook Sports offering a chance for an exhibition contest to close out the year on a big stage. The local teams played each other as part of a day-long program of youth football exhibitions Saturday, Oct. 15, at Highmark Stadium, home of the Buffalo Bills.
“We got the call and of course we talked it over with our parents, and everybody was a resounding ‘Yes, we want to do it,’ because how often do you get to play on an NFL football field?” said Matthew Wilder, an Allegany assistant who helped coach the team that day.
“Exhibition game or not, it’s a once in a lifetime experience and personally I believe all the kids should have as many awesome memories as they could have.”
Allegany received the invitation first after Playbook contacted the Cattaraugus County Midget Football League and helped identify Portville as a match: the two teams did not play in the regular season, but had similar records so it could be a competitive contest.
“Every kid loved it,” Wilder said. “They all thought it was amazing to be able to be out there in full pads, hitting each other on an NFL field and I think when we told them (it was) an exhibition/scrimmage, I don’t think they really picked up on that because they were playing it full-blown and they were having an absolute blast.”
The A-L vs. Portville Peewee game took up half the field, while another game played on the other side.
“It was basically just a scrimmage, no refs, we went out for about an hour,” Portville Peewee coach Derrick Askey said. “When we were out there we had half the field, so Pine Valley and Pioneer were playing on the other side. They had stuff going all day. When we first got there, they were doing flag football at like 10-10:30 in the morning, then they had another group … They just kept rolling through, they had teams from Buffalo and everywhere else.”
Askey noted seeing teams from Cattaraugus-Little Valley, Springville and the Buffalo and Rochester areas throughout the day.
The games were free to play in, but families paid for admission to watch from the stands and had the option to buy photo packages.
“They loved it. I figured the kids would like it,” Askey said. “At first I wasn’t sure (about the cost), we’ll see how parents respond to it. Everybody was pretty much in on it. We had a handful of kids that couldn’t make it but for the most part everybody was in on it and loved it. We had a good time with it.
“It was a nice opportunity for the kids to get to do that. Something that they may never get a chance to do again, hopefully they do. I personally never got to play up there, it was kind of nice to have the kids up there.”
MAKING THE professional ranks is a dream of many young players, but Western New York football teams can also dream of one day making it to the Bills’ stadium, site of the Section 6 championships each fall.
“Everybody wants to make it to the NFL, the sad reality is not everybody will, so we tried to explain to them the situation that they’re playing on the same field that they watched their idols, the people that they look up to, that they watch on TV. They’re playing on the exact same field that they’re playing on,” Wilder said. “I hope it gave them a sense that they could get there some day, and all the kids were extremely ecstatic, especially when we’re getting warmed up on the sideline and we’re telling them this is where Josh Allen and Stefon Diggs stand on gameday in Buffalo.
“Once we got down there and got down on the field and they looked up and saw all the seats, the halfway empty stadium, it was just one of those like you could see it in their eyes, every one of the kids was just like awestruck.”
Though the coaches didn’t keep score, it didn’t seem to matter much to the young players. And outside of the rules that come with official league games, they got to give players some reps outside of their usual positions.
“As coaches, there’s certain things the CCMFL has regulations against: One of our linemen, he’s 105.6 pounds and at 105 pounds you have to be on the line, so we were able to have him run the ball one time,” Wilder said. “Some of our other kids that have never really ran the ball or went out for a pass or anything like that, we were able to get them out there so they could experience more aspects of the game than what they did just in the regular season. I think that was a good thing for the kids to help broaden some of their horizons.”