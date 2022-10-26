It was an offer no Peewee football coach would refuse.

The Allegany-Limestone and Portville youngsters had already finished their regular seasons, but then came a call from Playbook Sports offering a chance for an exhibition contest to close out the year on a big stage. The local teams played each other as part of a day-long program of youth football exhibitions Saturday, Oct. 15, at Highmark Stadium, home of the Buffalo Bills.

