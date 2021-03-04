ALLEGANY — The Allegany-Limestone girls basketball team won its second consecutive game, this time giving senior Devin Ralston something to celebrate on Senior Night.
The Gators knocked off visiting Fredonia, 60-47, in a CCAA West I game. A-L avenged a 54-41 loss from earlier this season, improving to 3-5 (all in league play).
“We have been working hard and the girls are getting better each day,” coach Katie Duggan said. “They are playing together and pushing each other every day.
“Plus it was Senior Night for our only senior Devin Ralston. She played well. (Gianna) DeRose was in charge on the court and (Jenna) Louser played really well.”
Maddie Callen scored a team-high 15 points while Louser had 14 points and DeRose scored 12 points.
Sara Davis led Fredonia (2-6) with 15 points and Maddy Marsh had 11 points.
CCAA EAST I Portville 49, Silver Creek 27
PORTVILLE — Mallory Welty scored 12 points and Mia Hlasnick and Lilly Bentley had 10 points each to lead Portville.
Welty also had four assists, Hlasnick made six assists and three steals and Bentley grabbed six boards and three steals.
“Abby Rice, Silver Creek’s best player, went down with an ankle injury about three minutes into the game and never returned,” noted Portville coach Inga Welty. “Without her leadership and basketball ability, Silver Creek struggled. However, they didn’t give up. Jade Bouvier and Carly Barrett both played hard and made some things happen for them. As far as us, it was nice to see all 13 players get quality minutes and contribute to the league victory.”
Bouvier had 12 points and three assists and Barrett had five boards and three assists.
Randolph 68, Salamanca 20
SALAMANCA — Sydney Hvizdzak paced Randolph (9-0, 6-0) with 32 points, six rebounds, seven steals and five assists.
Also for the Cardinals, Kyra Pence scored 11 points five five assists, Payton Morrison scored 10 points, Quinn Pence took eight steals, Alyssa Adams had five rebounds and Katelyn Storer made 5 blocks.
Marla Warrior dished out six assists to lead Salamanca (0-8, 0-6).
CCAA EAST II
Franklinville 23, Pine Valley 22
FRANKLINVILLE — Tarryn Herman scored nine points, leading Franklinville (3-5) to its third consecutive victory in league play.
Pine Valley fell to 3-4.
CCAA WEST I
Southwestern 50, Olean 35
LAKEWOOD — Olean’s quest for a league title hit a speed bump with its first loss in CCAA West I play.
Reece Beaver led Southwestern (6-2, 6-1) with 22 points. The Trojans’ win dropped Olean from first place into a tie for second with Southwestern, both at 6-1 and behind Chautauqua Lake’s 8-1.
Southwestern held Olean (6-3) to no double-digit scorers, as Chrissy Martin and Hayleigh Federowicz had seven points each.
IAC
Park School 44, New Life Christian 41
ALLEGANY — Marceline Hutter scored 22 points and took four steals, but New Life Christian fell to 4-5.
Also for New Life, Brightleen Ngunyi had 10 points and 17 rebounds.
“The girls played really well (in) three of the four quarters,” New Life coach Sarah Hutter said. “We only scored four points in the third, which led them right back into the game and then Park was able to make a few more plays than us down the stretch.”
Shania Evans had 26 points for Park School.
NON-LEAGUE
Archbishop Walsh 39, Scio 24
SCIO — Noella Policastro paced Archbishop Walsh (2-6), scoring 21 points on nine field goals.
Scio fell to 0-12.
AT PORTVILLE Silver Creek/Forestville (27)
Eldridge 2 1-2 5, Bouvier 6 0-0 12, Waterman 1 0-0 2, Barrett 2 0-0 6, Beadle 0 0-2 0, Rice 1 0-0 2. Totals: 12 1-4 27.
Portville (49)
Kosinski 1 0-0 2, Ma. Welty 5 0-0 12, Hlasnick 4 0-0 10, Zollinger 0 2-2 2, Keim 3 0-0 7, Lyle 1 0-0 2, Tkacik 1 2-2 4, Bentley 5 0-1 10. Totals: 20 4-5 49. SC/F 6 14 22 27 Portville 18 33 45 49
Three-point goals: SC/F 2 (Barrett 2); Portville 9 (Hlasnick 2, Ma. Welty 2, Keim). Total fouls: SC/F 7, Portville 8. Fouled out:
None.
JV:
Portville.
AT SALAMANCA Randolph (68)
K. Pence 4 2-4 11, Adams 3 1-2 7, Q. Pence 2 0-2 4, Hvizdzak 11 2-5 32, Morrison 3 3-3 10, Philp 2 0-0 4. Totals: 25 8-16 68.
Salamanca (20)
Hubbard 3 0-0 6, Rea 3 0-1 6, Burch 1 0-0 2, Oakes 1 0-0 3, Wolfe 1 0-0 2, Crouse 0 1-2 1. Totals: 9 1-3 20. Randolph 27 42 56 68 Salamanca 5 12 14 20
Three-point goals: Rand 7 (Hvizdzak 5, K. Pence, Morrison); Sala 1 (Oakes). Total fouls: Rand 8, Sala 14. Fouled out:
None.
AT FRANKLINVILLE Pine Valley (22)
King 1 0-0 2, Farnham 4 2-8 10, Herman 1 0-0 2, Westlund 0 0-2 0, West 3 0-0 7, Dahl 0 1-2 1. Totals: 9 3-12 22.
Franklinville (23)
Pfeiffer 2 0-0 5, Bentley 0 0-2 0, Jackson 1 1-4 4, Brennan 1 0-0 2, Tatlow 1 0-2 2, Sherman 4 1-4 9, Frank 0 1-6 1. Totals: 9 3-18 23. Pine Valley 3 15 16 22 Franklinville 5 10 15 23
Three-point goals: PV 1 (West); F’ville 2 (Pfeiffer, Jackson). Total fouls: PV 22, F’ville 11. Fouled out:
None.
AT LAKEWOOD Olean (35)
Martin 2 2-2 7, Sweitzer 2 2-2 6, Parks-Barker 2 2-2 4, Federowicz 2 3-6 7, L. Williams 2 0-0 5, M. Williams 2 2-6 6. Totals: 12 9-16 35.
Southwestern (50)
Beaver 8 4-4 22, Lawton 0 1-2 1, Genareo 3 0-0 7, McIntyre 3 0-2 6, Lundmark 3 0-2 6, Ricker 3 1-3 8. Totals: 20 6-11 50. Olean 13 15 20 35 Southwestern 11 26 40 50
Three-point goals: Olean 2 (Martin, L. Williams); SW 4 (Beaver 2, Genareo, Ricker). Total fouls: Olean 14, SW 12. Fouled out:
None.
AT ALLEGANY Fredonia (47)
Koopman 3 3-6 9, Davis 7 1-1 15, Wray 4 1-2 9, Marsh 4 2-5 11, Waterman 0 1-2 1, Zadzilka 1 0-0 2. Totals: 19 8-16 47.
Allegany-Limestone (60)
Ralson 3 1-3 8, Paterniti 2 1-2 5, DeRose 12 5, Wolfgang 1 0-0 2, Gleason 2 0-0 4, Louser 7 0-0 14, Stayer 0 0-2 0, Callen 7 1-3 15. Totals: 27 2-12 60. Fredonia 3 16 30 47 Allegany-Limestone 16 37 49 60
Three-point goals: Fred 1 (Marsh); A-L 3 (DeRose 2, Ralston).
AT ALLEGANY Park School (44)
Evans 11 4-6 26, Johnson 4 0-0 9, Horn 1 0-2 2, Schindler 3 1-3 7, Sack 0 0-0 0. Totals: 19 5-11 44.
New Life Christian (41)
Hutter 11 0-0 22, Ngunyi 4 2-5 10, Ayoh 3 3-4 9, Silva 0 0-0 0, Hoskins 0 0-0 0. Totals: 19 7-13 41. Park 6 16 27 44 New Life 10 22 26 41
Three-point goals: Park 1 (Johnson); New Life 0. Total fouls: Park 15, New Life 14. Fouled out:
None.
AT SCIO Archbishop Walsh (39)
Kirkwood 1 0-0 2, Howard 1 2-4 4, N. Policastro 9 2-4 21, Bailey 3 2-3 8, K. Policastro 2 0-0 4. Totals: 16 6-11 39.
Scio (24)
A. Crossley 1 0-4 2, Wiech 1 0-0 2, Stilson 1 0-0 2, Bolzan 0 0-2 0, Warboys 3 0-0 6, B. Crossley 3 0-0 6, Davenport 2 0-4 4, Grover 3 0-0 6. Totals: 00 00-00 00. Walsh 6 21 35 39 Scio 6 12 14 24
Three-point goals: Walsh 1 (N. Policastro); Scio 0. Total fouls: Walsh 13, Scio 14. Fouled out: Kirkwood (AW).