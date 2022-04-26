OLEAN — Jacob Brink took part in four victories to power the Allegany-Limestone boys track and field team to a 108-33 triumph over Olean on Tuesday at the Olean Intermediate Middle school.
Brink captured the 800, 1,600 and 3,200 individually and anchored the winning 3,200 relay team. Tony Bates also won three events for the Gators — both hurdles and the triple jump.
Ahren Faller took the throwing events and was part of the first-place 400 relay team while Damion Bish also had a hand in four victories, capturing the 400 and long jump while running on the winning 1,600 and 3,200 relay teams.
Maddox Windus won the 200 while Caedyn Tingley won the high jump for Olean.
Portville 100, Cattaraugus-LV 22West Valley 66, Cattaraugus-LV 35CATTARAUGUS — Bryan Randolph was part of four wins, taking the 200 and high jump and running on the winning 400 and 1,600 relay teams to key Portville.
Simon Szymanski (400) and Ben Isaman (800) both won one event and ran in succession on the first-place 1,600 and 3,200 relays and Kyle North (100) and Kaedon Holcomb (shot put) had one win and were part of one winning relay for the Panthers.
Jack Tharnish (1,600, 3,200, triple jump) was a triple-winner for West Valley while Aiden Hoover claimed both hurdles events for Cattaraugus-LV.
Franklinville/Ellicottville 123, Salamanca 18SALAMANCA — Connor Terwilliger won the 110 hurdles and claimed the triple and long jump to earn 30 points and propel Franklinville/Ellicottville to a one-sided win.
Cayden Hatch (400 hurdles, 200), Maddox Bush (1,600, high jump) and Billy Slavinski (100, shot put) were both double-winners as the Titans won 15 of the 17 contested events.
Arlen Newark won the 800 and Jesse Hill claimed the 400 for Salamanca.
Cheektowaga 71, Pioneer 70CHEEKTOWAGA — In a meet that came down to the final relays, it was Isiah Harris and David Douglas that picked up multiple individual victories to lift Cheektowaga.
Harris owned the sprints, winning the 100, 200 and 400 and Douglas dominated the upper distances, earning first in the 800 and 1,600.
Pioneer countered by dominating the field events, winning four of six. Luke Fox won the shot put and discus while Ray Karp picked up a victory in the triple jump.
However, needing the 1,600 relay to win, Cheektowaga pulled out the victory to hold off a Pioneer rally.
“We knew we needed the 1,600 relay to win and we put up a very good effort but just came up short,” Pioneer coach Jim Duprey said. “It was a very cold and windy day, but I Iiked our efforts in a hard-fought meet.”
Fillmore 59, Cuba-Rushford 38, Houghton 17
HOUGHTON — Seven different athletes picked up an individual first to key Fillmore to a tri-meet victory.
Damon Wood won the 800 and was part of the winning 1,600 and 3,200 relay teams while Matt Majoros (3,200), Eli Strickland (1,600), Ray Muzaid-Omar (high jump) and Jack Cool (400) all took one event and were part of a winning relay for the Eagles.
Noah Siegel (both hurdles) and Hunter Rix (100, 200) were both double-winners while Hunter Rix led off the winning 400 relay team for Cuba-Rushford. James Adenuga claimed the long and triple jump for Houghton.
AT CATTARAUGUS Portville 100, Cattaraugus-LV 22 West Valley 66, Cattaraugus-LV 35
100: North (P) :12.2; 200: Randolph (P) :25.0; 400: Szymanski (P) :57.6; 800: Isaman (P) 2:29.9; 1,600: Tharnish (WV) 5:17.8; 3,200: Tharnish (WV) 11:49.0; 400 relay: Portville (North, Randolph, Dorman, Holcomb) :48.3; 1,600 relay: Portville (Isaman, Szymanski, Randolph, Dorman) 4:05.3; 3,200 relay: Portville (Austin, Fahnestock, Szymanski, Isaman) 12:00.0; 110 hurdles: Hoover (CLV) :20.2; 400 hurdles: Hoover (CLV) 1:10.4; long jump: Wilson (CLV) 17-20 1/2; triple jump: Tharnish (WV) 36-5; high jump: Randolph (P) 4-8; shot put: Holcomb 33-1; discus: Little (P) 72-10; pole vault: Horsely (P) 7-0.
AT OLEAN Allegany-Limestone 108, Olean 33
100: Goudie (AL) :11.6; 200: Windus (O) :25.0; 400: Bish (AL) :54.1; 800: Brink (AL) 2:30.0; 1,600: Brink (AL) 5:16.3; 3,200: Brink (AL) 10:48.1; 400 relay: Allegany-Limestone (Herbert, Faller, Groudie, Edwards-Hardy) :48.5; 1,600 relay: Allegany-Limestone (Nolder, Decker, Voegelin, Bish) 3:59.4; 3,200 relay: Allegany-Limestone (Johnson, Voegelin, Bish, Brink) 9:55.3; 110 hurdles: Bates (AL) :17.1; 400 hurdles: Bates (AL) 1:05.7; long jump: Bish (AL) 19-9 1/2; triple jump: Bates (AL) 39-6; high jump: Tingley (O) 5-4; shot put: Faller (AL) 39-11; discus: Faller (AL) 108-3; pole vault: Herbert (AL) 9-6.
AT SALAMANCA Franklinville/Ellicottville 123, Salamanca 18
100: Slavinski (F) :12.0; 200: Hatch (F) :24.3; 400: Hill (S) :57.1; 800: Newark (S) 2:06.4; 1,600: Bush (F) 5:02.8; 3,200: Cornell (F) 10:51.9; 400 relay: F/E (Tinelli, Bush, Edwards, Slavinski) :49.0; 1,600 relay: F/E (Edwards, Slavinski, Cornell, Terwilliger) 3:36.4; 3,200 relay: F/E (Cornell, Terwilliger, Edwards, Slavinski) 9:48.8; 110 hurdles: Terwilliger (F) :16.9; 400 hurdles: Hatch (F) 1:01.9; long jump: Terwilliger (F) 18-3 3/4; triple jump: Terwilliger (F) 36-8; high jump: Bush (F) 5-2; shot put: Slavinski (F) 38-0; discus: Breton (F) 96-4; pole vault: Tinelli (F) 11-0.
AT CHEEKTOWAGA Cheektowaga 71, Pioneer 70
100: Harris (C) :11.3; 200: Harris (C) :24.0; 400: Harris (C) :57.1; 800: Douglas (C) 2:19; 1,600: Douglas (C) 5:21; 3,200: Huges (P) 12:39; 400 relay: Pioneer (Green, Jedrzek, Giboo, Stover) :47.5; 1,600 relay: Cheektowaga 3:43.5; 3,200 relay: Pioneer (Craft, Bekiel, Wiseman, Bley) 11:42; 110 hurdles: Krzanowicz (C) :15.0; 400 hurdles: Krzanowicz (C) :59.8; long jump: Krzanowicz (C) 19-9 3/4; triple jump: Karp (P) 38-2; high jump: Benicki (C) 5-8; shot put: Fox (P) 39-4; discus: Fox 98-6; pole vault: Giboo (P) 8-6.
AT HOUGHTON Fillmore 59, Cuba-Rushford 38, Houghton 17
100: Rix (CR) :11.5; 200: Rix (CR) :24.6; 400: Cool (F) :57.4; 800: Wood (F) 2:32.6; 1,600: Strickland (F) 5:27.3; 3,200: Majoros (F) 11:50; 400 relay: Cuba-Rushford (Rix, Baron, Hunt, Siegel) :47.9; 1,600 relay: Fillmore (Beardsley, Muzaid-Omar, Wood, Cool) 4:13.1; 3,200 relay: Fillmore (Majoros, Wood, Beardsley, Strickland) 10:26.5; 110 hurdles: Siegel (CR) :17.1; 400 hurdles: Siegel (CR) 1:00.7; long jump: Adenuga (H) 16-2; triple jump: Adenuga (H) 34-8; high jump: Muzaid-Omar (F) 5-0; shot put: Ashton (F) 33-10; discus: Daulsen (F) 73-4; pole vault: not contested.