They combined for two league championships, eight playoff victories, two sectional championships and a pair of trips to the Far West Regional.
From the start of the season until the end, they were among the top teams in the entire Big 30. It came as no surprise, then, that when postseason awards were announced over the last two weeks, the Allegany-Limestone, Portville and Ellicottville boys soccer teams were well-represented.
In total, those teams boasted six player and coach of the year awards.
In CCAA I West, Allegany-Limestone senior goalkeeper Jack Conroy was named Player of the Year while teammate Eric Spring was cited as the Co-Offensive Player of the Year. In CCAA III East, Portville’s Michael Cole and Ellicottville’s Sam Edwards shared Player of the Year honors while the Panthers’ Cole Faulkner was the Co-Defensive Player of the Year and coach J.J. McIntosh the Coach of the Year.
Conroy set both the program and Section 6 career record for shutouts with 47, achieving the mark in the Gators’ 12-0 blanking of Newfane in the first round of the Section 6 Class B2 playoffs. He surrendered just 18 goals in 19 games while collecting nine shutouts for the season. Spring, meanwhile, was one of the top scorers in the area with 28 goals and 14 assists. The senior forward shared top offensive player honors with Southwestern’s Connor Young.
Behind that duo, A-L went 14-5, including a 10-0 mark in division play, and reached the sectional semis, where it fell to Southwestern, 3-2. The Trojans’ James Pirrello was named the Defensive Player of the Year while head man Jason Deering was selected as the Coach of the Year.
Conroy and Spring were among four Gators chosen to the CCAA I West First Team, alongside Sean Conroy (junior midfielder) and Zach Luce (senior midfielder). Olean had two First Team selections in Quintin Allen, a junior midfielder who tallied nine goals on the year, and Alex Linderman (junior defenseman, 3 goals, 2 assists).
Cole and Edwards were the catalysts for historic seasons at Portville and Ellicottville, respectively. Behind Cole, who notched a team-best 15 goals plus eight assists, the Panthers went 14-4-1 while winning another division title and capturing their first sectional title in program history with a 3-1 win over Holland/Franklinville/West Valley. With Edwards leading the way, Ellicottville went 11-5-2, handed Portville its only league defeat and won its second-straight Section 6 Class D title with a 4-3 win over Maple Grove before hanging with eventual state champion Fillmore in the Far West Regional, losing just 2-0.
Edwards racked up 24 goals and 14 assists on the year. He and Cole were ranked as Nos. 1 and 2 of the top five players in the division, alongside Faulkner (No. 3), Cassadaga Valley/Falconer’s Carson Olson, with whom Caulkner shared Defensive POY accolades, and Randolph’s Cooper Freeman. Faulkner, along with goalkeeper Troy Van Sickle, helped anchor a Portville defense that allowed a goal or fewer in 13 of 19 games, including seven shutouts.
Cole, a senior forward, was one of four Portville players to earn CCAA III East honors, alongside sophomore midfielder Brady German, Faulkner and junior defenseman Simon Szymanski. Edwards, a junior midfielder, was joined on the First Team by Ellicottville teammate Ben Edwards, a sophomore defenseman.
Randolph’s Freeman was named the Offensive MVP after piling up 18 goals and 19 assists. Salamanca/Cattaraugus-Little Valley’s Andrew Herrick earned the league’s sportsmanship award.