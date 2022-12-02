ALLEGANY — A new era for Allegany-Limestone athletics started with a win Friday night as the Gators defeated Genesee Valley/Belfast in boys volleyball.
The Gators took a tight four-set match 25-21, 25-21, 26-24, 27-25.
Updated: December 2, 2022 @ 11:19 pm
AJ Riordan marked a team-high 11 kills for A-L (1-0), Andrew Forrest had six aces, Kyle Gonska had eight blocks and Tyler Griffin made 15 assists.
For Genesee Valley/Belfast (0-1), Connor Sullivan had 10 kills, Jackson Stout marked five blocks and Sean Mahon had three aces.
A-L started the program this school year, joining a winter league of Allegany County schools. The Gators had 20 boys turn out for the school’s first-ever season.
“We had a very solid team effort moving the ball around,” A-L coach Mark Riordan said. “We’ve got several football players, boys soccer players and some baseball guys out there. We’re very athletic, very tall and we’re learning the game right now.
“They’re a good group of kids, they’re so pumped about volleyball. Good all around team effort tonight.”