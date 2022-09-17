Dale MacArthur joked that his team isn’t content with playing just 80 minutes a night.
Over A-L’s first four games, three went to overtime, including a 1-0 win over Olean on Tuesday that gave MacArthur his 500th career victory. Now 3-2 (2-1 in CCAA West I), A-L has impressed its coach already in one regard.
“I learned they don’t give up,” MacArthur said. “They’re going to fight for 100 minutes. Or I guess 97 minutes and 30 seconds is the longest we’ve gone. But they keep working, they keep trying and they keep at it. We’re going to get it straightened out. They’re right there, they’re willing to listen and they’re willing to work hard. They’re energetic about it and they support one another. so that’s the big thing.”
Coming off a 9-6-2 season, A-L has seven returning starters and 15 returning letterwinners looking to build on that success. Surely, the Gators would like to play further into the season after a quarterfinal exit in the Section 6 Class B2 playoffs last year.
But one of those crucial returners, Olivia Paterniti, A-L’s leading scorer and a Big 30 All-Star last fall, has yet to play as she rehabs from a knee injury. The Gators are hopeful to have Paterniti back by October.
Right now, while noting a lack of finishing without Paterniti in the lineup, MacArthur said he’s more concerned with how his team controls possession.
“Right now, maintaining possession of the ball is our biggest issue at the moment,” he said.
— Olean returned eight starters and 18 letterwinners overall from an 8-6-3 team, but coach Dan Freeman still had plenty of questions to answer about his team, particularly with youth on defense.
“We went to team camp and we were not a cohesive unit,” Freeman noted. “We were really struggling. We’re a really young team. I have two ninth-graders on my defense and that’s usually my strongest players. So I feel like we’re kind of young, I also feel like some of our key positions we lost so it was really, ‘I don’t know, what are we going to be like?’ We went to camp and actually at camp the first game we played — we didn’t know it — we looked terrible and we were playing the Pennsylvania state (finalist). It was like, we are in bad shape. But slowly we were growing and I feel like we’ve come together at practice but we’ve just had a short season.”
The Huskies have scored four goals in five games, with 1-0 losses to both Southwestern and A-L in league play.
“We need to start scoring some goals,” Freeman said. “I think that’s what we’ve been focusing on, scoring goals, and we’ve been practicing that a lot. But I need someone to step up and really become — you always need that target player or two target players that are just going to get their ball, they’re going to get the ball to their foot and they’re just going to put it where it needs to go. I feel like we’ve had a lot of shots this season, we’ve played well and we’ve been getting a lot of opportunities but we haven’t had those opportunities that are quality opportunities. That’s kind of what we need at this point as we move forward.”
Even in an overtime loss on Tuesday, Freeman felt better about his team as Olean showed it could play with a team like A-L.
“I think I’ve been unsure of what we’re going to do, how we’re going to be, but I feel (Tuesday’s) game solidifies that,” he said. “We’re a solid team and we can play I think with any team in the area. Because Allegany, they’re a good team. We’re just going to keep plugging away at it.”
— Of the eight Cattaraugus County Big 30 girls soccer teams, three have new head coaches. Mike Matz, also the longtime baseball coach at Portville, takes over as the Panthers’ girls soccer coach for Jesse Archer. Kersten Furlong, recently a Salamanca assistant and previously a Falconer head coach, took over the Warriors’ program for Michelle Hill. Former St. Bonaventure player Sydney Cerza is the new head coach at Franklinville, replacing Tim Wangelin.
Portville is coming off a 16-2 season and has started 3-2.
“Coach Jesse Archer laid a fantastic foundation for the girls’ soccer program, and we look to continue the winning tradition,” Matz said. “We will rely heavily on Leah Wyant and Teagan Kosinski, who are four- and five-year varsity players, respectively, to lead us. We have an exciting, athletic group of fast girls. Oour goal is to help them realize their soccer potential to generate team success. We’ve dedicated our training sessions to take the next step in the playoffs, and the girls are working very hard to that end. They are all high-quality individuals that we are proud to have wear ‘Portville’ on their jerseys.”
Coming off a six-win 2021, Cattaraugus-Little Valley won its first three games and now sits at 4-1. Salamanca looks to take a step forward as well, already eclipsing last year’s 1-17 win total as it started 2-2.
Following is a capsule look at the Big 30 girls soccer teams in Cattaraugus County:
ALLEGANY-LIMESTONE Coach: Dale MacArthur (35th year, 498-121-38) League: CCAA West I 2021 record/postseason: 9-6-2; Southwestern (L, 2-1, Sec. 6 Class B2 Quarterfinal) Roster: Maddie Callen (sr., F), Cait Kellogg (soph., F), Liz Stayer (sr., MF), Megan Collins (sr., MF), Payton Fortuna (sr., MF), Sydney McClelland (sr., D), Liza Giardini (soph., MF/F), Aiden Gardiner (sr., MF), Jillian Walsh (sr., D), Jordan Buffamante (sr., D/MF), Addie Fisher (soph., MF), Chessa Klica (sr., D/MF), Anna Derose (jr., MF), Aubrey Luce (sr., MF), Gracie Amore (jr., F/MF), Moira Walsh (soph., D), Mia Giannicchi (jr., MF), Abby Peck (soph., MF/F), Mia Herzog (jr., D), Olivia Paterniti (sr., F), Katie Curran (sr., MF), Janie Missel (sr., MF/F), Chloe Baker (soph., GK) From the coach: “The success of this year’s team will depend, in large measure, on our ability to defend as a group. Last year’s leading scorer is unavailable until October, so others will need to fill that gap. We return seven starters and a handful of others with significant game experience. We will rely on them to help the newer players establish and adapt to their roles.” CATTARAUGUS-LITTLE VALLEY Coach: JJ Niemi (6th year, 19-56-6) League: CCAA East 2021 record/postseason: 6-10-2; Salamanca (W, 4-1, Sec. 6 Class C First Round); Holland/West Valley (L, 8-0, Sec. 6 Class C Quarterfinal) Roster: Mckenzie Harvey (soph., MF), Madison Singer (jr., MF/F), Logan Crowell (sr., D/MF), Madison Spink (sr., MF/F), Olivia Seiflein (sr., D/MF), Evelyn Janora (jr., MF/F), Rebekah Butcher (fr., MF/D), Marley Dundalk (sr., D/MF), Morgan Rosario (jr., MF/D), Bernie Butcher (soph., D/F), Shawnee Szyper (jr., M/GK), Caitlin O’Neill (sr., D), Zoe Whitmore (soph., F), Kora Sentz (sr., MF/F), Breanna Unhuh (soph., MF/F), Madalyn West (jr., D), Cali Schneider (sr., F), Alexis Jackson (soph., MF/F), Onalee Osgood (sr., GK/D), Jordis Irish (jr., D) ELLICOTTVILLE Coach: Tammy Eddy (4th year, 36-11-3) League: CCAA East 2021 record/postseason: 12-6; North Collins (W, 3-1, Sec. 6 Class D Championship), Fillmore (L, 2-0, Class D Far West Regional) Roster: Katie Krotz (sr., GK), Ryah Quinn (sr., MF), Samantha Stock (sr., F), Alysa Williams (sr., F), Aaliyah Winslow (sr., F), Brooke Butler (jr., MF), Abby Chudy (jr.), Keelin Finn (jr., D), Audrey Hurlburt (jr., F), Cameron Kaleta (jr., D), Layla Kerns (jr., F), Madison Potter (jr., F), Katie Bless (soph., D), Jayden Doutt (soph., F), Addison John (soph., D), Drew Ficek (fr., MF), Teagan Finn (fr., MF), Brogann Howard (fr., F) From the coach: “We have young players who will be filling starting positions that we lost due to graduation. We are looking forward to rebuild our team unit and work towards a successful season.” FRANKLINVILLE Coach: Sydney Cerza (1st year) League: CCAA East 2021 record/postseason: 4-13; North Collins (L, 5-1, Sec. 6 Class D Semifinal) Roster: Alena Murphy (jr., F), Chelsey Ramsey (soph., D/MF), Cara Ossont (jr., MF/D), Nadia Bowers (soph., D), Lilliana Haggerty (jr., MF), Amanda Griffis (soph., MF), Gabriela Chesebro (jr., D), Sarah Courtney (sr., GK), Gabrielle Goss (soph., MF/F), Sofia Bentley (jr., F/MF), Jaelyn Benjamin (sr., F/MF), Abigail Spencer (soph. D), Olivia Frank (jr., D/MF), Aubrey Ensell (jr., D), Ashlynn Kidd (soph., MF/F), Lainey Dunlap (fr., MF), Keagan Wixson (soph., D), Makayla Aultman (jr., F/MF), Abbigale Chase (soph., D/GK) From the coach: “We bring back a lot of experience but also have new players who will contribute significantly.” OLEAN Coach: Dan Freeman (13th year, 128-73-21) League: CCAA West I 2021 record/postseason: 8-6-3; Lake Shore (W, 3-0, Sec. 6 Class B1 First Round), Lewiston-Porter (L, 10-0, Sec. 6 Class B1 Quarterfinal) Roster: Jezerae Fayson (sr., F), Olivia Kratts (sr., MF), Chelsea Lemmer (sr., MF), Ariel Maine (sr., F/D), Lily Schena (sr., MF), Allie Shoup (sr., F), Emma Washington (sr., F/MF), Lexi Benjamin (jr., D/GK/MF), Caroline Carter (jr.), Emily Gibbons (jr., D/MF), Makayla Magro (jr.), Adelina Peer (jr.), Allie Stayer (jr.), Molly DeRose (soph., F/MF), Emma Edwards (soph., GK), Ava Finch (fr., D/MF), Mallory Carter (fr., D), Ava Borer (soph.), Montana Yehl (soph., MF), Mia Sibilio (fr.), McKenna Britt (jr., MF) From the coach: “We lost some key athletes last year. I am confident in our returning athletes. We have a solid core that will be competitive. We also have a few young players that played some quality minutes last year. They will become solid starters for this season. As a team we attended team camp and played together for summer soccer. We need to refine our passing and first touch, but overall, we have some talent. Offensive athletes to watch are Jez Fayson, Allie Stayer, Lily Schena and Addie Peer. I am looking for one of them to be our top scorer. Our defense is young but being led by an experienced player Caroline Carter. A few younger, but standout players will be Ava Finch and Mallory Carter. Our goalkeeper Emma Edwards is young but works hard. I feel like we have a lot of experience and will be very successful.” PIONEER Coach: Tim Hirschbeck (4th year, 33-15-2) League: ECIC Div. III 2021 record/postseason: 11-6-1; Kenmore West (W, 3-0, Sec. 6 Class A2 Quarterfinal), Iroquois (L, 3-0, Sec. 6 Class A2 Semifinal) Roster: Ella Fyock (sr., CB), Brittany Bliss (sr., F), Alyssa Boldt (sr., CM), Blair French (sr., MF), Gretchen Rumfola (jr., MF/F), Mulligan Palmerston (jr., MF), Abby Mason (fr., GK), Kam Dawley (soph., RB), Taylor Rosier (soph., MF/F), Emma Watson (soph., CM), Sam Palmisano (soph., LB), Shay Edwards (soph., CB), Alaina Barber (jr., MF/D), Cam Marrs (jr., MF/D) From the coach: “We’re young, as evidenced by a starting lineup composed of only three seniors, but we have an awful lot of potential. While it’s no knock on previous seasons and teams, I believe this group has a higher ceiling as to what we could achieve. It’s up to our hard work to make good on that potential.” PORTVILLE Coach: Mike Matz (1st year) League: CCAA East 2021 record/postseason: 16-2; Chautauqua Lake (W, 2-0, Sec. 6 Class C Quarterfinal); Frewsburg (L, 4-0, Sec. 6 Class C Semifinal) Roster: Mackenzie Harmon (jr., GK), Allison Smith (jr., MF), Jenna Wyant (jr., D), Aryanna Hatch (jr., D), Leah Wyant (sr., D), Leah Faulkner (sr., MF), Natalie Reynolds (soph., D), Olivia Artlip (jr., MF), Teagan Kosinski (sr., MF), Julia Wyant (jr., D), Jillian Long (sr., F), Kendyl Rogers (sr., D), Madison Jobe (jr., MF), Courtney Whippo (sr., F), Hailey Linn (sr., F), Jessica Daley (jr., F), Meghan Lyle (jr., F), Emma Elliott (jr., D), Janet Marshall (sr., MF), Maddison Collins (sr., D), Olivia Dean (jr., F), Hailey Edwards (jr., MF), Grace Gariepy (8th, F) SALAMANCA Coach: Kersten Furlong (1st year) League: CCAA East 2021 record/postseason: 1-17; Cattaraugus-Little Valley (L, 4-1, Sec. 6 Class C First Round) Roster: Shea Monahan (jr., GK/D/MF), Tia Luke (jr., MF/F), Sierra Haynoski (sr., MF/F), Madisyn Lafferty (soph., MF/F), Sunny O’Connor (jr., MF/F), Maylina Massagli (soph., MF/F), Summer Downey (soph., D), Aubrey Hogan (sr., MF/F), Bella Wolfe (jr., D/MF), Rebecca Oyer (sr., MF/F), Mariah Downey (sr., MF/F), Izabella Milks (soph., MF/F), Faith Long (sr., MF/F), Kyleigh Slater (jr., D/MF), Alina Cook (sr., D/MF), Jorja Miller (fr., D/MF), Kelsey Rohwer (jr., F), Grace Hodara (sr., MF/F), Sophia Hodara (fr., D/MF), Harley Brown (sr., D/MF), Keianna John (jr., GK/MF)