ALLEGANY — On paper, and in practice, the game was almost entirely even.
The Allegany-Limestone girls soccer team held a slim 9-7 advantage shots, and the rest of the major stats were identical, including keeper saves (7 apiece), corner kicks and direct kicks.
On this night, however, the Gators made the most of their scoring opportunities. And with last year’s leading scorer, Olivia Paterniti, still sidelined with an injury, that was a good sign for a team that had been in seach of a scoring punch. And it amounted to a season-high goal total in the early going.
Janie Missel and Abby Peck staked A-L to a 2-0 halftime lead and the Gators maintained control from there in a 3-0 triumph over Jamestown in a CCAA West I battle on Thursday night. Missel tallied off a Gracie Amore pass and Abby Peck scored on a penalty kick. Addie Fisher chipped in a second-half marker, with Liza Giardini assisting.
A-L managed three goals after scoring four in its first four games, including a 2-1 win over Portville and a 1-0 triumph over Olean. Its 3-2 record to this point, then, is also a testament to its strong defense and goalkeeping.
“We certainly hope so,” said A-L coach Dale MacArthur, fresh off his emotional 500th victory on Tuesday over Olean, when asked if a three-goal game could be viewed as tangible progress. “That’s really all you do from these things; you can’t always tell, ‘have we clicked, have we found something?’ We were shooting … not a lot more, because this game was really even, it was unbelievable …
“But (Jamestown’s) a much-improved team from last year. We had a couple breakaways; we scored on one, we had the PK and the other was just a great cross and she put it in. We created a few more scoring opportunities and that’s consistent with scoring more goals, and hopefully it continues.”
Chloe Baker had seven saves for A-L while Morgan Maloney matched that number for the Red Raiders.
CCAA EASTEllicottville 5, Randolph 1RANDOLPH — After scoring just two goals in a 0-5 start, Ellicottville earned its first win of the year in emphatic fashion.
Audrey Hurlburt recorded a hat trick, including a pair of late first-half goals to give the Eagles (1-5) a 2-0 halftime lead. Aaliyah Winslow, Alysa Williams and Hurlburt added a trio of insurance goals in an eight-minute flurry late in the second half as part of the breakout scoring effort.
Williams notched a pair of assists while Hurlburt, Layla Kerns and Drew Ficek added helpers for Ellicottville. Abby Chudy racked up 17 saves in the win. Randolph fell to 4-2.
NON-LEAGUESCIO TOURNAMENTHammondsport 1, Franklinville 0SCIO — After a 67-minute stalemate, Hammondsport tallied late in the second half and held on down the stretch for its first win of the year.
Gabrielle Doyle scored with Danica Dresser getting the assist for the Lakers (1-3-1), who will take on Cuba-Rushford/Hinsdale in Saturday’s championship. LaZell Lacey made six saves.
Franklinville (0-4) will play Scio/Friendship in the consolation game.
Cuba-Rushford/Hinsdale 1, Scio/Friendship 0SCIO — Taylor Searle scored off a Cloey Larabee feed in the 23rd minute and the goal held up in a first-round win for Cuba-Rushford.
The Rebels held much of the control, with a 22-5 edge in shots, but S/F hung tough throughout. Tara Duvall made four saves to preserve the shutout while Nevaeh Ross stopped 10 shots for Scio/Friendship.
“We struggled to finish tonight and Scio/Friendship nearly took advantage of it,” said C-R coach Aaron Wight, whose team will meet Hammondsport in Saturday’s championship. “They had a few very good chances towards the end that could have tied the game up. Thankfully, we were able to hold on to this one.
“I know they are very young but (coach Eric Weinman) has them playing some good, tough soccer.