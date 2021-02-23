ALLEGANY — After its first loss of the season last Wednesday at Olean, the Allegany-Limestone boys basketball team bounced back Monday and pushed itself back to first place in the CCAA West I division.
Powered by 24 points from junior guard Tyler Curran, A-L defeated Fredonia, 46-39. The Gators took a 32-28 lead into the fourth quarter and held on in a tight, defensive game, shooting 6-for-6 on fourth-quarter free throws.
Curran had eight rebounds and five assists. Hudson Kwiatkowski (three steals) and Andrew Giardini had seven rebounds each.
Tyler Putney and Mike Berg scored 10 points each for Fredonia. Curran was the primary defender for Putney, who entered the night averaging 24 points per game.
“Defensively we were great all night long,” A-L coach Glenn Anderson said. “The job Ty Curran did on Tyler Putney was pretty impressive. That’s a 25-point per game scorer and Ty locks him up for 10, and then turns around and has 24 of his own. I just got done texting him, I said that was probably one of the best two-way performances I’ve seen in a long, long time. And team defense too, we had guys rotating in, helping in on his drives, walling up. I thought we did an outstanding job defensively all night.”
The Gators also won with senior starting forward Jayden Gustafson on the sidelines.
“To do what we did in his absence and what he brings defensively and from an offensive standpoint in calming us, he’s been scoring for us a little bit here,” Anderson said. “To step up in his absence and play pretty well, there were a lot of guys, everyone hit the floor and everyone did a really good job, I thought.”
After Monday, A-L sits atop the division at 3-1, tied with Southwestern, which suffered its first loss at Salamanca. The Gators and Trojans are set to meet Friday night in Lakewood.
CCAA EAST I
Portville 57, Falconer/Cassadaga Valley 31
PORTVILLE — Max Yehl racked up 12 points, 13 rebounds and seven rebounds to guide Portville to back-to-back victories.
Joe Long posted 17 points while Luke Petruzzi had 11 and Hunter Griffin (2 steals) handed out six assists for the Panthers (3-2, 2-1).
“It was nice to see the kids have a good, solid effort on both sides,” PCS coach Bill Torrey said. “We were unselfish and everybody contributed.”
Nick Erickson had 12 points for Falconer/CV (0-4).
CCAA EAST II
Ellicottville 56, Cattaraugus-Little Valley 40
ELLICOTTVILLE — Wyatt Chudy recorded 16 points and nine rebounds and Leif Jimerson totaled 10 points and four assists to pace Ellicottville.
Clayton Rowland hauled in 16 rebounds with five helpers for the Eagles (4-0). Still tight (25-19) at the break, Ellicottville outscored C-LV 31-21 after halftime to pull away.
“C-LV really came out and played hard in the first half, and we didn’t really match their intensity,” Ellicottville coach Dave McCann acknowledged. “In the second half, we did a much better job.”
Josh Halterman had 14 points for the Timberwolves (2-3).
Franklinville 73, Pine Valley 66
SOUTH DAYTON — Blake Frank outdueled Kordell Oakes and Franklinville hung on in a wild one.
Frank dropped in 34 points with four steals while Logan Frank had a monster double-double of 22 points and 20 rebounds for the Panthers (4-1, 4-0). Oakes piled up 28 points, including six treys, for Pine Valley. Franklinville held a 13-point halftime advantage before finding itself in a one-possession game in the fourth.
“They had the Oakes kid just knocking down 3s before we went back to our pressure defense and got a couple of turnovers and extended the lead back up,” FCS coach Scott Shenk said. “We had them down, we just weren’t able to knock them out.”
CCAA WEST I
Salamanca 60, Southwestern 49
SALAMANCA — Jarod White posted his fourth-straight double-double with 13 points and 10 rebounds as Salamanca knocked off league leader and previously unbeaten Southwestern.
Lucus Brown registered 16 points and seven rebounds and Lucas McKenna contributed 11 points and five rebounds for the Warriors (2-3). Trailing 30-27 at the break, Salamanca went ahead 44-40 after three and outscored the Trojans (5-1) 16-8 in the fourth quarter to seal the outcome.
“We played outstanding defense tonight,” said Warriors coach Adam Bennett, whose team surrendered just 18 second-half points. “Southwestern is a dangerous offensive team. They were undefeated coming into the game for a reason. They share the ball, attack the basket and make it really difficult to guard.
“We did a nice job of sealing the gaps quickly and keeping them out of the paint. (I’m) really proud of our effort tonight against a solid team.”
Olean 55, Dunkirk 37
DUNKIRK — Jason Brooks scored 19 points, including four 3-pointers, and Olean hit 11 as a team in downing Dunkirk.
In a balanced scoring effort, seven others added between three and eight points for the Huskies (3-3), highlighted by eight apiece from Zion James and Kamdyn McClain. Olean outscored Dunkirk 34-11 over the second and third quarters to turn a 14-13 lead into a 47-25 blowout entering the fourth.
Olean has won three in a row following an 0-3 start. Christian Ortiz had 12 points for the Marauders (2-4).
AT PORTVILLE Falconer/CV (31)
Vera 0 4-4 4, Erickson 4 2-2 12, Swanson 3 4-4 10, Chapman 1 0-0 2, Stahlman 1 1-2 3. Totals: 9 11- 12 31.
Portville (57)
Griffin 1 3-4 5, Long 7 2-2 17, Stone 3 1-1 7, Petryszak 2 0-0 4, Petruzzi 4 1-2 11, Yehl 6 0-0 12, Kenjockety 0 0-2 0, Sharp 0 1-2 1. Totals: 23 8-13 57. F/CV 6 10 21 31 Portville 17 37 51 57
Three-point goals: F/CV 2 (Erickson); Portville 3 (Long, Petruzzi 2). Total fouls: F/CV 9, Portville 10. Fouled out:
None.
AT ELLICOTTVILLE Cattaraugus-Little Valley (40)
Allen 2 0-0 4, Savidge 3 0-0 6, Volk 3 1-3 9, Halterman 4 2-2 14, Visnesky 3 0-0 7. Totals: 15 3-5 40.
Ellicottville (56)
Marsh 1 2-2 5, Jimerson 4 1-2 10, Caldwell 1 0-0 3, Dietrich 3 2-3 8, Rowland 1 4-7 6, Chudy 5 3-3 16, Grinols 1 1-2 4, Palmatier 2 0-0 4. Totals: 18 13-19 56. CLV 6 19 28 40 Ellicottville 9 25 42 56
Three-point goals: CLV 7 (Halterman 4, Volk 2, Visnesky); Ellicottville 7 (Marsh, Jimerson, Caldwell, Chudy 3, Grinols). Total fouls: CLV 19, Ellicottville 11. Fouled out:
None.
JV:
Ellicottville won.
AT SOUTH DAYTON Franklinville (73)
B. Frank 14 3-3 34, Peters 1 2-4 4, Terwilliger 4 0-1 8, Shenk 1 0-0 3, L. Frank 8 4-5 22, Trietley 1 0-0 2. Totals: 29 9-13 73.
Pine Valley (66)
Sercu 4 0-0 8, Butcher 2 0-0 4, Gugliemi 1 0-0 2, Libby 7 3-4 19, Oakes 9 4-5 28, West 2 0-0 4, Hayes 0 1-1 1. Totals: 25 8-10 66. Franklinville 19 40 56 73 Pine Valley 17 27 54 66
Three-point goals: Franklinville 6 (B. Frank 3, Shenk, L. Frank 2); Pine Valley 8 (Libby 2, Oakes 6). Total fouls: Franklinville 15, Pine Valley 15. Fouled out:
None.
JV:
Franklinville won.
AT ALLEGANY Fredonia (39)
Gullo 2 0-0 4, Putney 3 4-6 10, Berg 4 0-0 10, Frazier 1 0-0 3, Lemiszko 2 1-2 5, Fry 2 1-1 5, Schrader 1 0-0 2. Totals: 15 6-9 39.
Allegany-Limestone (46)
Curran 9 4-4 24, Delong 3 2-2 9, DeCapua 2 0-0 4, H. Kwiatkowski 2 3-4 7, Giardini 1 0-0 2. Totals: 17 9-10 46. Fredonia 10 17 28 39 A-L 10 24 32 46
Three-point goals: Fredonia 3 (Berg 2, Frazier); A-L 3 (Curran 2, Delong). Total fouls: Fredonia 13, A-L 13. Fouled out:
None.
JV:
A-L won.
AT SALAMANCA Southwestern (48)
Munir 2 0-2 5, Kennedy 5 1-2 11, Johnson 1 1-2 3, Pannes 5 2-3 12, Ricker 6 1-4 15, Ni 1 0-0 2. Totals: 20 5-13 48.
Salamanca (60)
McKenna 3 2-2 11, Pond 3 1-2 7, Brown 6 1-2 16, Herrick 1 0-1 2, White 5 3-6 13, Hedlund 2 0-0 4, Maybee 1 4-4 7. Totals: 21 11-17 60. Southwestern 10 30 40 48 Salamanca 12 27 44 60
Three-point goals: Southwestern 3 (Munir, Ricker 2); Salamanca 7 (McKenna 3, Brown 3, Maybee). Total fouls: Southwestern 17, Salamanca 16. Fouled out:
Pannes (So).
JV:
Southwestern won.
AT DUNKIRK Olean (55)
James 3 0-2 8, McClain 3 0-0 8, Brooks 7 1-1 19, Potter 2 0-0 5, DeRose 1 0-0 3, Ramadhan 2 0-0 4, Kratts 1 0-0 3, Hoffman 2 1-2 5. Totals: 21 2-7 55.
Dunkirk (37)
Lockett 2 0-0 6, Rodriguez 1 2-4 4, Ortiz 6 0-1 12, Brown 4 1-2 9, Tell 2 0-0 6. Totals: 15 3-7 37. Olean 13 28 47 55 Dunkirk 14 19 25 37
Three-point goals: Olean 11 (James 2, McClain 2, Brooks 4, Potter, DeRose, Kratts); Dunkirk 4 (Lockett 2, Tell 2). Total fouls: Olean 11, Dunkirk 10. Fouled out:
None.
JV: Olean, 71-34.