ALLEGANY — Through two games, the Allegany-Limestone boys soccer team had found the back of the net seven times, winning a pair of high-scoring games in its Gator Cup tournament.

On Wednesday, goals eluded the Gators for much of the night thanks to an intense defensive effort by visiting Olean. But Zach Luce’s 31st minute marker proved to be the difference for A-L (3-0) in a 1-0 win in CCAA Div. I West action.

Trending Food Videos

Local & Social