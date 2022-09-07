ALLEGANY — Through two games, the Allegany-Limestone boys soccer team had found the back of the net seven times, winning a pair of high-scoring games in its Gator Cup tournament.
On Wednesday, goals eluded the Gators for much of the night thanks to an intense defensive effort by visiting Olean. But Zach Luce’s 31st minute marker proved to be the difference for A-L (3-0) in a 1-0 win in CCAA Div. I West action.
“We held consistent pressure, pretty consistent possession, we just couldn’t find the back of the net tonight,” A-L coach Jon Luce said. “Whether it was just off a little or they would get a foot in time or their goalie would make a save.”
“They had Eric Spring marked up most of the game. We just couldn’t get a consistent rhythm in the final third of the field.”
Gator goalie Jack Conroy made one save in a shutout.
For Olean (0-3), Josh Gardner made 14 saves.
“It was an excellent game played by my defense,” OHS coach Jim Charles noted. “We had opportunities to get maybe a shot or two on goal but it didn’t work out.
“I’m proud of my boys. I thought they did a tremendous job after what happened to us in our first two games (7-0 and 7-2 losses to Bradford and Maple Grove). We’ve got a game at 3:30 tomorrow (against Portville) and hopefully we’ll get a win tomorrow.”
CCAA DIVISION III EAST
Randolph 6, Salamanca/Cattaraugus-Little Valley 1
RANDOLPH — Cooper Freeman’s first-half hat trick led Randolph to the victory and he assisted on two more goals in the second half.
Ryder Smith scored twice and Griffin Nelson scored once in the second half. Nelson and Drew Hind had two assists each.
Brian Funke scored the first goal of the season for Salamanca/Cattaraugus-Little Valley (0-2) with a Jorden Ambuske assist. Ashton Clark-Sanford made 11 saves for S/CLV.
Portville 2, Cassadaga Valley/Falconer 2, OT
FALCONER — After splitting its first two games of the season at the Gator Cup last weekend, Portville salvaged a tie, scoring with 45 seconds remaining to even the score.
Mario Pascucci scored in the 22nd minute on a Michael Cole assist to answer an early Cassadaga Valley/Falconer goal at 1-1.
After a CV/F goal midway through the second, the Panthers rallied again, finally striking the net off the boot of Brady German in the last minute.
“Maybe a minute or two before that we were in and we scored and then they called it back for offsides,” Portville coach J.J. McIntosh said. “It was a close call and it was tough to tell from my angle. But that kind of gave us a little momentum watching the ball go back in the goal. We really pushed hard those last few minutes.”
Troy VanSickle made eight saves for the Panthers (1-1-1). Ethyn Gilbert and Alex Reynolds scored for F/CV and Adam Dossey had both assists. Carson Olson made 10 saves.
“Especially in that second overtime, I felt we were dominating play,” McIntosh added. “We had a lot of good scoring opportunities. Their goalie did a good job keeping everything in front of him.
“Sometimes you tie and it feels like a win, sometimes it feels like a loss. The fact that we rallied and tied it is great, the fact we couldn’t take advantage of those opportunities and steal one was tough. It was really a true tie.”
Ellicottville 8, Pine Valley/Gowanda 0
SOUTH DAYTON — Sam Edwards scored a hat trick and assisted on another to lead Ellicottville (2-1).
William Benatovich scored twice while Owen Doherty (two assists), Aiden Harrington and Emmett Jacobson-Coolidge added one goal each. Ben Edwards also had an assist.
Evan Bauer made two saves for a shutout in goal.
GIRLS
ALLEGANY COUNTY
Genesee Valley/Belfast 1, Andover/Whitesville 0, OT
ANDOVER — Genesee Valley/Belfast’s Whitney Young scored five minutes into the first overtime to finally take the lead on a sudden victory golden goal.
Hannah Southwick-Powers assisted on the OT game-winner for GV/Belfast (3-0), which pulled ahead on its 17th shot on goal.
GB/Belfast goalkeeper Ashley Burrows made five saves in a shutout.
Olivia Waters stopped 16 shots for Andover/Whitesville (0-2-1).
NON-LEAGUE
WAYLAND-COHOCTON TOURNAMENT
Canisteo-Greenwood 1, Wellsville 0
COHOCTON — Sarah Coddington scored in the 34th minute to lift Canisteo-Greenwood to a first-round tournament victory.
Makenna Dunbar put up a strong effort in goal for Wellsville, making 20 saves as the Lions fell to 0-2-1.
Brooke Budd made seven saves for Canisteo-Greenwood.