The Allegany-Limestone boys golf team won the CCAA Boys Team Championship Friday in a match against Southwestern at Cardinals Hills Golf Course in Randolph. Pictured are team members, from left: Braden Johnson, Michael Davis, Cole Lechner, Andy Rohrs, Alex Arabatzis, Ryan Lechner.

RANDOLPH — The Allegany-Limestone golf team won the CCAA Boys Team Championship by knocking off Southwestern Friday afternoon.

Playing at Cardinal Hills Golf Course, A-L won 31.5-23.5. Medalist Andy Rohrs shot par with a score of 36 to pace the Gators (14-0).

Michael Davis, Cole Lechner and Ryan Lechner each had a 4-over par score of 40.

The Gators also won the CCAA East II division championship this season with a record of 12-0.

Evan Christensen led Southwestern with a 38 and Max Vaughn had 39.

Allegany-Limestone 31.5, Southwestern 23.5Allegany-Limestone:

Rohrs 36, Davis 40, C. Lechner 40, R. Lechner 40, Arabatzis 44, Johnson 48

Southwestern: Christensen 38, Vaughn 39, Bogdanowicz 44, Lindstrom 45, White 48, Bishop 48

