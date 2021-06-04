RANDOLPH — The Allegany-Limestone golf team won the CCAA Boys Team Championship by knocking off Southwestern Friday afternoon.
Playing at Cardinal Hills Golf Course, A-L won 31.5-23.5. Medalist Andy Rohrs shot par with a score of 36 to pace the Gators (14-0).
Michael Davis, Cole Lechner and Ryan Lechner each had a 4-over par score of 40.
The Gators also won the CCAA East II division championship this season with a record of 12-0.
Evan Christensen led Southwestern with a 38 and Max Vaughn had 39.
AT CARDINAL HILLS GC
Allegany-Limestone 31.5, Southwestern 23.5Allegany-Limestone:
Rohrs 36, Davis 40, C. Lechner 40, R. Lechner 40, Arabatzis 44, Johnson 48
Southwestern: Christensen 38, Vaughn 39, Bogdanowicz 44, Lindstrom 45, White 48, Bishop 48