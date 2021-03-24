EDEN — Jess Zittel poured in 34 points as the Eden girls basketball team ended Allegany-Limestone’s season with an 80-30 triumph Tuesday in a Section 6 Class B-2 quarterfinal.
Zittel pumped in 23 first-half points while guiding No. 2 Eden to a 48-11 lead at the break. Brooke Woodard added a double-double of 15 points and 10 rebounds for the Raiders (16-1), who will meet No. 3 Southwestern in Thursday’s semifinals.
Maddie Callen (9 points) had four rebounds, two steals and two blocks while Jenna Louser and Tenley Hemphill each grabbed six boards for the seventh-seeded Gators, who finished the season 3-11.
“It was a tough game for us,” first-year A-L coach Katie Duggan said. “Eden is a great team with multiple scoring threats. We just never got anything going on either end. With that, I’m so incredibly proud of each and every player. We have a lot to work on, but the girls welcomed me to coaching with open arms.”
AT EDEN Allegany-Limestone (30)
Ralston 2 2-6 7, Hemphill 1 1-2 3, Louser 2 0-0 4, Stayer 0 2-2 2, Lippert 2 0-0 5, Callen 2 5-6 9. Totals: 9 10-16 30.
Eden (80)
J. Zittel 13 2-2 34, E. Ballou 1 0-0 2, Culley 1 0-0 2, Woodard 6 1-3 15, Gephardt 1 0-0 2, A. Ballou 1 2-4 4, Lauer 3 0-0 7, M. Zittel 4 0-0 9, Spina 1 0-0 3, Johnson 1 0-0 2. Totals: 32 5-9 80. Allegany-Limestone 7 11 16 30 Eden 21 48 71 80
Three-point goals: A-L (Ralston, Lippert); Eden 11 (J. Zittel 6, Woodard 2, Lauer, M. Zittel, Spina).