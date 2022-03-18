ALLEGANY — At this point, it might be wise to not count out the Allegany-Limestone boys basketball team.
As the Gators will remind you, they never ranked very highly — if at all in — in the state or Western New York rankings. They entered the postseason as a No. 6 seed in Section 6 Class B2, in retrospect an indication of the quality of their league. Before a state-qualifying Class B crossover against Olean, the A-L players drew ‘UNDERDOG’ on the locker room chalk board in big letters.
They rode that underdog mentality, lockdown defense and offensive brilliance from senior Tyler Curran all the way to the New York State Final Four, where they’ll play a semifinal on Saturday in Glens Falls.
“No one expected us to get this far,” Curran said. “So we have no pressure on us at this point. I mean, we’ve exceeded all the original places people thought we were gonna go. So we’ve just gotta play loose, play calm, come out like we always do.”
The Gators play Section 2’s Ichabod Crane on Saturday at 2:15 p.m. The winner of that game faces either Friends Academy (Section 8) or Seton Catholic (Section 4) on Sunday at 3 in the championship.
“Their big inside’s pretty good. He averages almost 25 (points) a game and 14 rebounds,” A-L coach Glenn Anderson said. “So keeping him off the boards is definitely one thing. Inside about five feet, he’s got great touch, so trying to make sure we make it hard for him to get the ball, and if he does get the ball, making sure we’ve got help built in, that’s big. They’ve got one guard that’s pretty good, so I think Huddy (Kwiaktowski)’s length could give him a little bit of trouble, so try to make his life difficult there and everyone else just needs to keep doing what we’re doing.”
A-L IS motivated by more than any perceived slights: the last two seasons ended in unique forms of heartbreak. In 2020, A-L lost a golden opportunity to reach its first post-school merger regional but lost on a buzzer-beater to Olean in the Class B crossover. A year later, the Gators didn’t get a chance to play at all after a positive test put the team in COVID protocols.
“We really haven’t talked about it much,” Anderson said of the previous seasons. “I don’t know, it certainly motivates me, knowing that we didn’t get a shot last year and we were so close the year before that. But I think the biggest thing for these guys is we’re playing with a chip on our shoulder because we haven’t been ranked all year. We came in as a sixth seed. No one thought we were gonna win the section title and no one thought we were gonna win the crossover, no one thought we were gonna win the Far West Regional. I think they enjoy that role a little bit. It lets us play free. But at the same time it motivates us. So it might be the perfect recipe for this particular group.”
After missing out on the postseason last winter, A-L’s seniors knew not to take this one for granted.
“We just know that every single moment the game could be over, we could lose, we could go home,” Kwiatkowski, a senior, said. “So we’ve just gotta focus all the way.”
This year, the Gators got revenge over their cross-town rivals at Buffalo State. And they haven’t forgotten the pain of the premature end to their ‘21 season either.
“We’re lucky,” Curran said. “To have the season with how it was with all the COVID stuff, I was worried from the start that it was gonna get shut down again. But with that buzzer beater that happened a couple years ago … I’ve never forgotten about that. Just coming past that point where we were, against the same team, it’s the coolest part about this. And to be still going, that motivation’s always helped us.”
“We’ve been doubted most of the way,” Kwiatkowski said. “(Before) the Olean game, most people doubted us in that game, so once we won that we were just cruising and we didn’t really feel a lot of pressure to win. So now we’re just ... we’re good.”
A-L may say it doesn’t feel the pressure, but it absolutely still wants to win.
“We’re just trying to treat it pretty equal (to other games),” senior Maddox DeLong said. “It’s just another game, but we’re trying to take it all home for sure.”
A-L’s offense revolves around Curran, a 6-foot-2 perimeter player with shooting range and ability to get to the basket and dish off to open teammates. Averaging 18.0 points per game, his six playoff contests have included a triple-double and four 20-point games.
A-L should be close to full strength with starter Anthony DeCapua working his way back from a knee injury. In his recent absence, A-L got quality minutes from Gabe Ramadhan and Michael Frederick alongside Curran, Kwiatkowski, DeLong and Giardini.
“It took a while, but I think we’re peaking at the right time,” Anderson said. “We’re figuring out our roles at the right time. Huddy and G move so well off the ball; Anthony, I think we’re gonna have him back just about full go, maybe a little bit limited this weekend, but he dues such a nice job attacking off the bounce. So that gives us another added dimension, Gabe, same thing, and Maddox shoots it pretty well from the perimeter. And they all defend and work their tails off and they all rebound well.
“Ty’s unselfishness and playmaking ability make all those guys better. That’s what makes Ty great.”
Anderson is pleased with how well all 15 players on his roster have accepted a role.
“It’s a special collection of guys,” he said. “I mean with 15 players, you would think it’d be a really difficult job for me to keep 15 guys happy. But I feel like, you’d have to ask them for sure, but one through 15 has found a way to contribute in every way.
“Our bench is awesome, they call themselves (the) bench mob. They know that that’s their role and it’s an important role, bringing energy any way you can do it is important and I think everyone’s found a way to contribute to the team and our success.”