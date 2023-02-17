ELLICOTTVILLE — It was a testament to the Ellicottville girls basketball team’s vast improvement from the start of the season to the end.

Back on Nov. 29, at the beginning of starts of 0-2 and 2-4, the Eagles scored just 18 points while losing their season-opener to Clymer by 20. On Friday night, in their non-league season finale, they racked up 61 points — their third-highest total of the season — while returning the favor and beating Clymer by 21, 61-40.

