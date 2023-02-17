ELLICOTTVILLE — It was a testament to the Ellicottville girls basketball team’s vast improvement from the start of the season to the end.
Back on Nov. 29, at the beginning of starts of 0-2 and 2-4, the Eagles scored just 18 points while losing their season-opener to Clymer by 20. On Friday night, in their non-league season finale, they racked up 61 points — their third-highest total of the season — while returning the favor and beating Clymer by 21, 61-40.
Allison Rowland totaled 15 points, eight rebounds and four steals while Natalie Leiper also had 15 points and four steals for the Eagles. Dalayla Alexander added 12 points and four thefts and Ryah Quinn grabbed seven rebounds.
In the rematch, Ellicottville used a staunch second-half defensive effort to split the season series and end the regular year on a win. The Eagles were actually trailing by two at the break (29-27) before limiting Clymer (14-6) to just 11 points the rest of the way. They used a 23-4 third quarter to take control.
“That was the best I’ve seen my girls play all season,” ECS coach Tracy Rozler said.
Ellicottville won 13 of its final 14 games, including the last six in a row, to finish the year 15-5.
NON-LEAGUEAllegany-Limestone 47, East Aurora 43ALLEGANY — It was as satisfying, dramatic and emphatic an ending as Allegany-Limestone could have hoped for.
On Friday against an East Auora team that finished second in ECIC Division II and ranked No. 4 in Class B1, the Gators not only rallied from an 18-4 first-quarter deficit to make it close, they grabbed the lead in the third quarter and won it.
Maddie Callen again led the way for A-L with 21 points and five rebounds while Addie Fisher had six steals and was one of three players (along with Liza Giardini and Maddie Kahm) who chipped in either six or seven points. A-L outscored the Blue Devils 34-14 over the middle two quarters to turn an 18-4 deficit into a 38-32 lead and used strong defense to surge ahead and remain in front.
The Gators (4-16) also found some separation at the free throw line, where they made 16-of-24 compared to a 10-of-13 effort from East Aurora (14-6).
“East Aurora got up on us early, but we settled in on defense in the second quarter,” said A-L coach Andrea Darrow, whose team won two of its final three games to close the regular season. “We were able to get some looks offensively and cut the gap to just three (23-20) by half. We kept at them defensively and were able to get the baskets we needed to take, and keep, the lead.”