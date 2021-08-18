ALLEGANY — Tom Callen has been head coach of the Allegany-Limestone football team for just over 26 months.
But only just now, he said, are the Gators truly starting anew.
In 2019, Callen got off to something of a late start after being approved as Paul Furlong’s replacement on June 4. And though A-L snuck into the playoffs at 3-4 that year, he hadn’t truly had the time to make the program his own. A year later, the Gators, of course, were denied both an offseason and a regular fall campaign. And when they finally did take the field, their spring was short and forgettable, amounting to just three games (plus a forfeit due to COVID-related roster concerns) — and three losses by a sizable margin.
This, then, marks the first offseason in which Callen has both “his” team and a full summer to prepare. And the Gators, after what amounted to a lost year, are welcoming of the chance for a fresh start.
“Honestly, in my eyes … this is Year 1 in our program,” Callen said. “Expectations have been set as far as attendance in (the summer), are you getting here, are your buddies getting after you to get here? Just so that they know what to expect … and they do, facing some of the better teams that we saw last year, and how they just pushed us around.
“I think that drove them in this full season of my expectations. And I think they’ve responded well.”
A-L NOT only has a new outlook, but a solid foundation on which to build.
The Gators lost just three starters (though one big one, literally, in 220-pound Big 30 All-Star Connor Walsh) and six seniors from the spring. And though that season was largely unsuccessful on the field, it allowed a mostly younger roster to gain valuable varsity experience and practice time that it will carry into a new campaign just four months later.
From that group, they return 19 total letterwinners, including their entire offensive line and one of their top skilled players in Andrew Giardini, who will shift from quarterback to wide receiver. They’ve also welcomed a potentially high-impact addition in Gabe Ramadhan, who transferred from Olean and is expected to compete with sophomore Noah Frederick for the signal-caller spot.
And with that added year of maturity has come a change in attitude.
Fifteen of his 19 returning players have been in the weight room almost religiously, Callen said. And they’ve made a concerted effort to begin narrowing the gap between themselves and the banner programs on their schedule, most notably Southwestern and Portville.
“We’ve got our work cut out for us,” Callen acknowledged. “But this is the first time — and I’ve been with the program for six years now (including three as an assistant) — I’ve ever seen this many kids that are actually going to have an impact on the field.
“They’ve really bought in. They’ve been coming all the time, putting in the hard work that we need to do to compete with the premier programs in our area. It’s what these other teams are doing, and these kids have finally bought in to understanding that if you don’t lift, if you don’t put in the offseason work, you don’t win football games. They’ve put in a lot of work since June 1.”
ADMITTEDLY a soccer-first school, A-L has established some much-needed momentum on the gridiron.
The Gators competed in a recent 7-on-7 and were part of a multi-team workout up at Pioneer. They also tested themselves against next-door neighbor Olean as part of the Huskies’ speed camp. Of the 15 diehards in the weight room, “that’s probably my starters,” Callen said, “so all of my starters have been putting in the time, and they’re going to see the field, so you’re going to (see the difference).
“We’re very pleased with the progress the boys are making.”
And he’s pleased with the pieces he has before him.
On the line, A-L returns a pair of Section 6 Class C South Second Team all-stars in Josh Lea and Ahren Faller and two honorable mentions in Mike Hayes and Jack Langdon, plus a Second Team tight end in Matt Giardini, who figures to anchor the backfield this fall. Ramadhan, Callen noted, “is an excellent athlete. We could put him pretty much anywhere and he can play, so he’s going to help us out.”
Of Andrew Giardini’s switch to wideout, he added: “He’s a great kid, and he was on board. That’s the beauty about this squad; they’re willing to do what they need to do to win football games, not pad their stats.”
The goal for 2021? To use those attributes — selflessness, a veteran line and interchangeability at the skilled spots — as a recipe for success.
“IF WE stay injury-free … we’re gonna be pretty good up front,” said Callen, whose Gators are 3-8 on the field since ‘19. “A couple of them have multiple years of varsity experience; Jack and Ahren, this will be their third year on varsity. Nate Harrington has been just a mad man in the weight room. I think he’s missed one day, he’s put on 25 pounds of muscle; he’s been impressive.
He added of the difference from last year: “We were pretty decent up front (last spring). It was hard to put everything I wanted to put in in such a short amount of time, so we were very predictable and teams just stacked the box on us. We weren’t experienced moving the ball, so it was a difficult time moving the ball last year. This year, we’ve got some options.”
Callen, who starred under George Whitcher at Salamanca in the mid-90s, is excited about the Gators’ potential. Could A-L realistically challenge for its first winning season since 2012 or another playoff berth?
The third-year boss isn’t quite ready to say.
“As far as wins and losses, I gave up (on trying to predict),” he said with a smile. “I cannot predict the mind of a 17-, 18-year-old kid. To me, I think they’re ready. Now, we have to be able to (go out and show it on the field).”
THE RETURNING starters:
Matthew Giardini, senior, 6-1, 180, running back/linebacker
Nate Harrington, senior, 6-0, 220, center/defensive end
Josh Lea, senior, 5-11, 200, offensive tackle/defensive end
Jack Langdon, senior, 5-11, 255, guard/defensive tackle
Mike Hayes, senior, 5-11, 265, guard/defensive tackle
Ahren Faller, junior, 6-0, 215, offensive tackle/linebacker
Andrew Giardini, junior, 6-3, 180, wide receiver/defensive back
Eric Furlong, junior, 5-11, 170, running back/defensive back
Mike Frederick, sophomore, 6-1, 175, quarterback/defensive back
Kevin Edwards-Hardy, sophomore, 6-0, 185, wide receiver/linebacker
ALSO LETTERING were:
Kyle Gonska, junior, 6-2, 190, wide receiver/defensive end
Nate Goldsmith, senior, 6-0, 190, tackle both ways
Jake Parris, junior, 5-10, 180, guard/defensive tackle
Dante Hatton, sophomore, 5-10, 170, guard/defensive tackle
Jake Herbert, junior, 6-0, 170, wide receiver/defensive back
Connor Goudie, junior, 6-2, 170, wide receiver/defensive back
Lucas Odell, junior, 6-1, 170, wide receiver/linebacker
Devin Bish, sophomore, 6-1, 160, wide receiver/defensive back
THE PLAYERS, by position:
Offense
Quarterbacks: Frederick, Gabe Ramadhan (jr., 5-10, 155)
Running Backs: M. Giardini, Furlong, Herbert
End/Receivers: A. Giardini, Edwards-Hardy, Gonska, Damin Crowley (sr., 5-11, 165), Bish, Odell, Goudie
Guards/Tackles: Mason Herbert (fr., 5-11, 180), Faller, Lea, Goldsmith, Langdon, Hayes, Hatton, Parris
Centers: Harrington
Defense
Ends: Harrington, Gonska, Bish, Lea
Guards/Tackles: Langdon, Hayes, Hatton, Parris, Goldsmith, M. Herbert
Linebackers: M. Giardini, Faller, Edwards-Hardy, Crowley, Odell, Goudie
Defensive Backs: Frederick, J. Herbert, A. Giardini, Furlong, Ramadhan
Kickers/Punters: Anthony DeCapua (jr., 6-1, 165)
THE SCHEDULE:
September
3 — Cattaraugus-Little Valley, 7 p.m.
10 — Fredonia, 7 p.m.
17 — at Salamanca, 7 p.m.
24 — at Portville, 7 p.m.
October
1 — Cassadaga Valley/Falconer, 7 p.m.
7 — at Gowanda, 7 p.m.
15 — at Southwestern, 7 p.m.
22 — Chautauqua Lake, 7 p.m.
NEXT: St. Mary’s