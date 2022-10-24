WEST SENECA — What at first seemed to be an innocuous attempt to clear the ball from the defensive third of the field and force extra time ultimately proved disastrous for the Allegany-Limestone boys soccer team, providing a shocking finish to what had been a tremendous season.
With just under 30 seconds left in the Section 6 Class B2 semifinal between the Gators and Southwestern Monday night at West Seneca West, A-L was desperately trying to break a 2-2 tie. After several quality chances that came just short of a goal, the Trojans were finally able to clear, booting the ball well into Gator territory, seemingly guaranteeing extra time.
But the Southwestern attack had other ideas. Two forwards sprinting down the field caused a defensive miscommunication between A-L goalkeeper Jack Conroy and his defenders. A pass likely meant for a Gator defender instead went straight to Trojan forward Seth Vaughn, who took advantage of Conroy’s position to easily boot in the ball from roughly 35 yards out with 16.3 seconds left.
A few minutes and one large celebration later, the Trojans had punched their ticket to the Class B2 Final against Lafayette while the Gators were left to deal with a heartbreaking loss.
“It could’ve (gone either way),” A-L coach Jon Luce said. “We had a couple chances where their keeper was down and we just had a missed kick or it wasn’t quite there, the ball was bouncing away and we just didn’t have a clear-cut chance on the ball. They ended up getting the last goal. But that’s the way the game goes.”
The loss marked the second year in a row the Gators have suffered an upset in the Class B-2 semifinal round. They were a perfect 17-0 last season before falling in the semis. This year, they were 14-4 with a 10-0 mark in CCAA West I. The team has been a fixture in the late rounds of the sectional playoffs, making the finals in 2020 and winning the section in 2017.
“It’s tough whenever you lose no matter what round you’re in,” Luce said. “We’ve been fortunate. Some of these guys have gone a long way and other years we’ve come up short. It doesn’t matter what round it is.”
As the final stretch would indicate, the game was a back-and-forth affair. Southwestern put the pressure on early but were unable to break through as Conroy, the Section 6 all-time shutout leader, made multiple saves. A-L eventually took control of the run of play. With 21 minutes left in the first half, senior Eric Spring scored his 27th goal of the year over the outstretched hands of Southwestern keeper Nathan Alexander on a free kick.
Southwestern would even things up early in the second half when senior Spencer Bell headed in a corner kick less than two minutes into the period. The Gators once again took control and had a multitude of point-blank chances that were either saved or just missed one way or another. With 19:28 left in the game, Spring connected again for his 28th in impressive fashion. He sprinted down the right side, beating a trio of defenders, before putting it past the keeper for a 2-1 lead.
The Gators didn’t let up, continuing to put extreme pressure on to no avail. Southwestern’s defense bent, but didn’t break. Eventually, sophomore forward Connor Young picked up a long clear attempt and sprinted down the right sideline. As he was closing in on the net, he ran into a trio of Gators defenders, drawing a foul and earning a penalty kick. He easily put it in to knot things back up at two. Allegany-Limestone continued to possess the ball in the offensive zone but couldn’t break through before the inevitable winner for Southwestern.
“We had opportunities tonight, we gave it our all,” Luce said. “We need to capitalize a little more. Tonight, I thought we played a little more possession … We tried to change it up a bit. It worked for most of the game. They just snuck in that last little thing there, caught a quick PK, and got a goal at the end.”
Monday night marked the final appearance for 11 seniors on the Allegany-Limestone roster. Luce has an especially close relationship with this group as many of them have played soccer with his son, Zach, for nearly a decade and a half.
“We’ve been working with these kids since they were three years old over at indoor soccer in Limestone,” Luce said. “Then we started playing in competitive leagues when they were five and six years old. We were all together for 14 or 15 years for most of these seniors. They’ve been playing together, both indoor and outdoor, for many different leagues. Obviously, it’s going to be big shoes to fill.”