ALLEGANY — Jenna Louser stepped up in a big way.
Devin Ralston “played like a senior.”
Behind them, the Allegany-Limestone girls basketball team not only started the year on a high note, but gave its first-year coach, Katie Duggan, a victory in her debut.
Louser racked up 16 points and eight rebounds and Ralston had 12 points and four rebounds to guide A-L to a season-opening 45-26 victory over Dunkirk in a CCAA West I matchup Thursday.
Gianna DeRose (9 points) and Sydney Gleason both added five boards for the Gators. Clinging to a 10-8 lead after the first quarter, A-L outscored the Marauders 35-18 the rest of the way, holding Dunkirk to just two points in the second and three in the fourth.
It was a strong first impression for the Gators, who were handled by a good Dunkirk team (88-55, 84-61) in a pair of league contests last season.
“Devin played great and really stepped up as a leader; Jenna had a great game, as well,” A-L Duggan said. “We played great as a team and are excited to keep pushing this season.”
Octavia Porter had 14 points and went 7-of-8 at the line for Dunkirk.
ALLEGANY CO. DIV. I Bolivar-Richburg 27, Andover 19ANDOVER — Aliyah Cole had a hard-earned nine points to lead Bolivar-Richburg in a rock fight of a matchup.
Kayli Giardini added eight points for the Wolverines (2-0). Close throughout, B-R brought a four-point into the fourth quarter and managed enough separation over the final eight minutes. Kelsey Ferris came off the bench to provide a couple of key baskets in the fourth.
“It was a pretty ugly game both ways,” B-R coach Justin Thomas said. “It was a lot of scrappy play, balls coming loose, both teams jarring the ball loose, scrambling and trying to get baskets.
“It was tight the whole, but we managed to pull away at the end.”
Andover fell to 0-2.
ALLEGANY CO. DIV. II
Friendship 31, Scio 20SCIO — Neveah Ross dropped in 14 points to propel Friendship to its first win.
Clinging to an 8-7 lead after the first quarter, the Eagles (1-1) outscored Scio 19-5 over the next two quarters to take control. Emily Stilson had six points for the Tigers (0-2).
Whitesville 64, Genesee Valley 35
BELMONT — Vanessa Hall accounted for half of her team’s scoring, pouring in 32 points to guide Whitesville (2-0).
Emera Aquila had 14 points for Genesee Valley (0-1).
ECIC DIV. III
East Aurora 49, Pioneer 21YORKSHIRE — Haley Potenza registered 17 points to lead East Aurora.
Pioneer opened the year 0-1.
NON-LEAGUEFillmore 31, Belfast 16BELFAST — Emma Cole, a returning Big 30 all-star, netted 22 of her team’s 31 points to power Fillmore.
Fillmore outscored the Bulldogs 25-11 over the final three quarters. Anna Drozdowski had seven points for Belfast (1-1).
Wellsville 38, Cuba-Rushford 33
CUBA — Emily Costello recorded 10 points and five others chipped in at least four points to help Wellsville to its first win of the year.
The Lions (1-1) have held strong despite not yet having leading scorer Marley Adams in the lineup.
Taylor Searle notched 14 points, including a pair of 3-pointers, for Cuba-Rushford (0-1).
“I was happy with how hard our girls played,” C-R coach Aaron Wight said. “It was nice to see some of our younger girls step up and give us some quality minutes.”
AT SCIO Friendship (31)
Ross 5 2-2 14, Calhoun 2 0-0 4, Donohue 4 0-0 9, Harmon 2 0-2 4, Roberts 0 0-0 0. Totals: 13 2-4 31.
Scio (20)
Crossley 1 0-2 3, Wiech 1 3-4 5, Stilson 3 0-0 6, Warboys 1 0-0 3, Grover 1 0-2 3. Totals: 7 4-12 20. Friendship 8 17 27 31 Scio 7 9 12 20
Three-point goals: Friendship 3 (Ross, Donohue); Scio 3 (Crossley, Warboys, Grover). Total fouls: Friendship 14, Scio 4. Fouled out:
Ross (F).
AT ALLEGANY Dunkirk (26)
Garcia 2 2-2 8, Karin 0 0-2 0, Porter 3 7-8 14, Dicaro 0 2-4 2, Jacques 1 0-0 2. Totals: 6 11-16 26.
Allegany-Limestone (45)
Ralston 5 0-0 12, DeRose 4 0-0 9, Wolfgang 2 0-0 4, Hemphill 1 0-0 2, Gleason 1 0-0 2, Louser 7 1-2 16. Totals: 20 1-2 45. Dunkirk 8 10 23 26 A-L 10 23 34 45
Three-point goals:
Dunkirk 3 (Garcia 2, Porter); A-L 4 (Ralston 2, DeRose, Louser).
AT BELFAST Fillmore (31)
Cole 9 4-5 22, Mucher 1 1-2 3, H. Miller 1 0-2 2, P. Miller 2 0-0 4, Beardsley 0 0-0 0. Totals: 13 5-9 31.
Belfast (16)
Drozdowski 2 2-7 6, Hamer 2 0-0 4, Sadler 1 0-0 2, Sullivan 1 0-0 2, Wallace 1 0-0 2. Totals: 7 2-7 16. Fillmore 6 12 22 31 Belfast 5 5 11 16
Three-point goals: Fillmore (none); Belfast (none). Total fouls: Fillmore 9, Belfast 9. Fouled out:
None.
AT CUBA Wellsville (38)
Mess 2 0-0 6, Costello 4 1-1 10, Knapp 2 1-2 5, Stisser 3 0-2 6, Robbins 1 1-2 3, Coleman 1 2-4 4, Hyslip 1 2-2 4. Totals: 14 7-13 38.
Cuba-Rushford (33)
Forward 1 4-4 6, Lavery 3 0-0 6, Demick 1 3-4 5, Searle 6 0-0 14, Duvall 1 0-0 2. Totals: 12 7-8 33.
Three-point goals: Wellsville 3 (Mess 2, Costello); C-R 2 (Searle). Total fouls: Wellsville 15, C-R 9. Fouled out:
None.
JV: Wellsville won.