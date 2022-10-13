ALLEGANY — The Allegany-Limestone swim team claimed just four of 12 first-place finishes, but used a string of seconds and thirds to secure a 95-69 Senior Night victory over Chautauqua Lake in a CCAA meet on Thursday night.

Paige Pecorella (200 IM), Lauryn Ball (100 back) and Michaella Rhodes (diving) each had an individual first and Ball and Pecorella teamed with Emma Jankowski and Sammi Vecchio to take the 200 medley relay for the Gators.

