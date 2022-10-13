ALLEGANY — The Allegany-Limestone swim team claimed just four of 12 first-place finishes, but used a string of seconds and thirds to secure a 95-69 Senior Night victory over Chautauqua Lake in a CCAA meet on Thursday night.
Paige Pecorella (200 IM), Lauryn Ball (100 back) and Michaella Rhodes (diving) each had an individual first and Ball and Pecorella teamed with Emma Jankowski and Sammi Vecchio to take the 200 medley relay for the Gators.
Addison Luce (50 free, 100 fly) was a double-winner while helping Chautauqua Lake to a pair of relay victories. Sophia Gervasio won the 200 free and was also part of two winning relays.
Southwestern 122, Salamanca 55SALAMANCA — Sophomore Mikaela Tennity picked up the lone individual first for Salamanca, winning the 100 butterfly while shaving six seconds off her previous personal best.
The Warriors fell to 2-9.
AT ALLEGANYAllegany-Limestone 95, Chautauqua Lake 69200 medley relay:
Allegany-Limestone (Ball, Jankowski, Vecchio, Pecorella) 2:15.71
S. Gervasio (CL) 2:26.92
Pecorella (AL) 2:47.65
Luce (CL) :27.21
Rhodes (AL) 243.90
Luce (CL 1:11.49
Testa (CL) 1:07.02
Buxton (CL) 7:24.95
Chautauqua Lake (S. Gervasio, Testa, A. Gervasio, Luce) 2:03.42
Ball (AL) 1:06.29
Kushmaul (CL) 1:24.72
400 freestyle relay: Chautauqua Lake (Luce, Testa, S. Gervasio, Kushmaul) 4:33.97