ALLEGANY — Just ten days after dominating Olean 7-0 in the championship game of its own Gator Cup Tournament, the Allegany-Limestone boys soccer team proved the victory was no fluke, defeating the Huskies 4-0 in the first of two league matchups under the lights on Tuesday night.
A-L set the tone early as Zach Luce and Eric Spring scored in the seventh and eighth minutes off feeds from Sean Conroy and Henry Brairton.
Mason Deming added an unassisted goal in the 24th minute and Huddy Kwiatkowski scored another off a feed from Spring in the 38th to send the Gators into the break with a commanding advantage.
“It was one of the most complete halves of soccer we have ever played,” A-L coach Jon Luce maintained. “We were playing the ball really well and executing the plan we had going in.”
Throughout the second half the Gators controlled the possession and relied on the leadership of their keeper Jack Conroy to guide them to the final horn.
“When he goes, the rest of the team goes,” said Luce. “We started a lot of our possessions through him and he really got the team on the right track throughout.”
Conroy finished with one save to guide the Gators (4-0) to their first league win. Olean (2-4) dropped to 0-1 in league play.
CCAA DIVISION III EAST
Ellicottville 6, Salamanca/Cattaraugus-Little Valley 1
ELLICOTTVILLE — Sam Edwards scored twice in the first five minutes of the game and finished with four goals to power Ellicottville to its first win of the year.
Edwards added markers in the 19th and 49th minutes while also chipping in an assist on a goal from Ignacio deOrbe. William Benatovich added the other score, off a pass from Caedon Wyatt, while Evan Bauer made two saves for the Eagles (1-2-1).
Jordan Ambuski scored while Jonathan Wiltsie, Kodi Colton and Lucas Barber combined to make eight saves for Salamanca/C-LV (0-4).
Portville 2, Cassadaga Valley/Falconer 0
PORTVILLE — Joe Randolph scored a late first half goal and Kyle Mathes added another just after halftime to propel Portville.
Both goals came after some early first-half pressure from Cassadaga Valley/Falconer.
“They came at us hard in the first 15-20 minutes attacking and forcing turnovers and they honestly out played us in the first half,” said Portville coach J.J. McIntosh. “But I thought we settled in after the break and overcame some adversity.”
Troy VanSickle made six saves for the Panthers (4-0-1) to produce the shutout and Carson Olson made nine saves for Cassadaga Valley/Falconer (2-2).
NON-LEAGUE
Cuba-Rushford 6, Friendship 1
FRIENDSHIP — Nate Cole scored a pair of first-half goals to help stake Cuba-Rushford to a 3-0 halftime lead and the Rebels cruised from there.
Jacob Smith added the other first-half marker while Austin Clement posted a pair of second-half goals, with Smith collecting an assist, and Jarrett Campbell made six saves for the Rebels (2-2).
James Scranton tallied off a Jacob Golden feed while Hunter Hill stopped nine shots for Friendship (0-5).
Bolivar-Richburg 2, Scio 0
SCIO — Reiss Gaines and Hunter Stuck each tallied second-half goals, the latter on a penalty kick, to lift Bolivar-Richburg (4-1-1).
David Abdo needed just two saves to preserve the shutout. Landon Arnold made six saves for the Tigers (0-4.
“I’m really proud of our guys,” Scio coach Dillon McFall said. “We played very short-handed tonight, and some of our guys really stepped up. Some guys played 80 minutes that have never played 80 minutes before and they did a darn good job doing it.”