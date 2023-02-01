ALLEGANY — The Allegany-Limestone boys volleyball team rolled to victory in its postseason opener Wednesday night, sweeping Fillmore.
The Gators won the Allegany County League quarterfinal 25-11, 25-7, 25-11.
Jesse Decker marked 17 digs for A-L (12-3) while Tyler Griffin made 18 assists with eight aces and Thinus Marais added seven digs and two aces. Seeded second, A-L will play host to Bolivar-Richburg Saturday for a 3 p.m. semifinal.
“We played them Friday and struggled a little bit,” A-L coach Mark Riordan said. “We still beat them in three sets but just didn’t play our best volleyball.
“We told them to just concentrate on the little things and communicate.
“Thinus Marais, Tyler Griffin and Jesse Decker really provided the engine for us to pour it on. It was a great first step in the playoffs; we’ve got two more to go.”
For Fillmore, Henry Decker had three kills and two blocks, Kyle Paulsen had seven assists and Aiden Wagner had three blocks.
Cuba-Rushford 3, Scio 0
CUBA — Top-seeded Cuba-Rushford advanced in the league tournament quarterfinals, sweeping Scio 25-10, 25-9, 25-18.
Allen Fuller had 12 assists, two kills and five blocks for the Rebels. Preston Bilotta had four kills, two aces and three blocks while Anderson Siegel added six kills and two aces.
Advancing to the semifinals, C-R plays No. 5 Wellsville on Friday at 6 p.m. in Cuba.
INDOOR TRACK & FIELD
Milks leads SHS girls at B/C meet
Salamanca’s Isabella Milks (4-feet-6-inches) had the Warriors girls track and field team’s best place finish Friday night, taking second in the high jump in the Section 6 B/C Divisional Meet Friday night at Buffalo State College.
Michaelynn Lecceardone placed 10th (4-2) in the long jump.
Lecceardone also set a new school indoor long jump record, leaping 13-feet-3-inches, breaking the mark previously set by Aliyah Lee.
The 1,600 relay team (Alina Cook, Isabella Milks, Ryanna Brady, Summer Downey) also set a new school record with a time of 5:00.32 and placed sixth overall.
For the Salamanca boys indoor track team, Jesse Hill earned a sixth-place finish out of 49 runners in the 300-meter dash (:40.76) to lead the Warriors.