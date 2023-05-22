FALCONER — Both the Allegany-Limestone boys and girls track and field teams won CCAA Div. II championships at the two-day league championship meet Saturday and Sunday.
The A-L girls edged Franklinville/Ellicottville, 153-147, atop the field of seven Div. II teams. The A-L boys also finished ahead of runner-up F/E by a 187-118 margin.
Leading the A-L girls in the CCAA meet, Ashlyn Collins won both the 800-meter run (2:24.48), and the 1,500 (5:03.36).
Lilianna Peters and Caitlyn Kellogg both had three top-five finishes. Peters was second in the 2000 steeplechase (7:50.83), third in the 3,000 (10:54.57) and fifth in the 1,500 (5:15.53) while Kellogg was third in long jump (15-8), fourth in the 100 (:13.52) and fifth in the 200 (:28.18).
Elexa Duggan was fourth in the 3,000 (11:06.51) and fifth in the steeplechase (8:02.55), Lilly Coulter took fourth in the 800 (2:29.48) and eighth in the 400 hurdles. Liza Giardini took eighth in pole vault and Brogann Howard 10th in the 100 hurdles.
A-L won the 3,200 relay (Collins, Peters, Duggan, Coulter) with a time of 10:22.51. The Gators were also seventh in the 1600 relay and eighth in the 400 relay.
For Div. II runner-up F/E, Tyyetta Herman won the 100 (:12.96) and 200 (:26.20) and took fourth in the 400 (:59.98). Elizabeth Price won the discus (99-3) and was fourth in shot put (29-10).
Alysa Williams finished fourth in the 2000 steeplechase (8:00.10) and fifth in the 5th 800 (2:31.75). Audrey Hurlburt was sith in the 100 hurdles, Bianca Bush sixth in steeplechase and Abby Chudy eighth in high jump. F/E was fourth in both the 3,200 relay (10:44.56) and 1600 relay (4:32.21).
Portville (101 points) took third in Div. II. Jenna Wyant won the 400 (:58.94), Aryanna Hatch was second in the 400 hurdles (1:09.94) and fifth in 100 hurdles (:18.31) and Julia Wyant was third in the 200 (:27.01). Ava Haynes was seventh in the 800 and eighth in the high jump and Samantha Bray was eighth in the 1,500 and 10th in the 3,000.
The Panthers won the 1600 relay (Hatch, Wyant, Wyant, Haynes) in 4:19.11. Portville also took third in the 400 relay (:53.89) and eighth in the 3,200 relay.
Olean, meanwhile, finished fourth in Div. I (53 points) with fifth-place finishes from Lily Schena in the pole vault (7-0) and Leah Williams in shot put (29-8). Schena also took eighth in long jump.
Hallie Zalwsky was sixth in discus, Ava Borer sixth in the 400 and eighth in triple jump and Jem Fayson seventh in pole vault. Olean’s 1,600 relay took sixth and 400 relay took seventh.
For Salamanca (fourth in Div. II), Isabella Milks was sixth in the high jump, Michaelynn Lecceradone seventh in triple jump and Gabrielle Bly eighth in steeplechase.
West Valley’s Olivia Harmony took second in the 3,000 (10:49.56). Cattaraugus-Little Valley’s Emma Gassman was fourth in the 400 (1:01.26).
— On the boys’ side, A-L showed its depth with five different athletes reaching a top-five finish and nine with at least one top 10 finish.
Alex Redeye took second in the 1,600 (4:44.35) and sixth in the 800, while Joshua Nolder was third in high jump (5-8) and sixth in the 100 hurdles. Jacob Herbert took fifth in pole vault (11-0) and eighth in the 100, Ahren Faller was fifth in shot put (42-6) and Kyle Gonska was fifth in discus (116-3) and seventh in shot put. Lucas O’Dell also had a sixth-place discus finish, Matthew Milliner was eighth in the 400, Connor Goudie was ninth in both the 100 and triple jump and Jesse Decker was ninth in pole vault. A-L’s 400 relay took fifth (:46.13), as did its 1,600 relay (3:43.44) while the 3,200 relay took eighth.
For the F/E boys, Grant Cornell took fourth in the 3,000-meter steeplechase (10:56.91) and seventh in the 3,200. Benjamin Edwards was fourth in the 400 hurdles (1:00.45) and seventh in the 100 hurdles. Caden Bish tied for ninth in long jump and Bill Slavinski was 10th in the shot put.
Salamanca took third in Div. II (57 points), led by two sixth-place finishers: Zach Trietley in the shot out and Jesse Hill in the 400.
For Olean (sixth in Div. I), Blake Kinnaird was sixth in pole vault, Lucas Peterson-Volz was sixth in the 3,200, Caedyn Tingley ninth in high jump and Quintin Allen tied for ninth in long jump. Olean’s 400 relay took eighth.
Nyquon Boswell led Cattaraugus-Little Valley for fourth in Div. II (52 points) with a seventh-place long jump. The T-Wolves were 10th in the 3,200 relay.
For Portville (fifth in Div. II, 51 points), Bryan Randolph took fifth in the high jump (5-6) and the 3,200 relay took ninth.
West Valley’s Jack Tharnish finished fourth in the 3,200 (10:28.42).