ALLEGANY — The first meet of the season was a close one for the Allegany-Limestone boys track and field team, and despite winning all three relays, the Gators came up just short against Falconer/Cassadaga Valley, 73-67.
Devin Austin led F/CV, winning the 400, triple jump and high jump. Noah Abrams (100, 200) and Wyatt Harrington (800, pole vault) won two events each.
A-L (0-1) had five individuals who won events: Daniel Casey in the 1,600, Jacob Brink in the 3,200, Anthony DeCapua in the 110 hurdles, Josh Lea in the shot put and Ahren Faller in the discus.
“It was a close meet, both teams, I thought Devin Austin had a great meet for Falconer,” A-L coach Mike Wilber said. “For the first meet it was just good to get something in, see where you are because you really don’t see the effort in practice the way it shows in a meet. It’s a young team for us so a lot of new faces in the program. As the year goes on we’re going to get stronger and stronger.”
Franklinville/Ellicottville 83, Randolph 56
RANDOLPH — Connor Terwilliger was a double-winner, taking the 110 hurdles and triple jump, and assisted the first-place 1,600 relay team to key F/E.
Noah Steinbroner captured both the 100 and 200 while Hunter Bomberry (400 hurdles) and Liam Conroy (800) each won one individual event and were part of a winning relay team (1,600 and 3,200, respectively) for the Titans.
Jaiden Huntington placed first in both the shot put and discus for Randolph.
Portville 92, Silver Creek 26
DUNKIRK — Braxton Stone racked up three firsts, taking both hurdles events and the high jump to propel Portville.
M. Szymanski (400), Christian Gariepy (3,200), Ben Isaman (triple jump) and E. Dean (shot put) all won one individual event and were part of at least one relay triumph for the Panthers — the former three in the 3,200 and Dean in the 400 relay.
Sam Braidich (200, discus) and R. Azzarella (800, 1,600) both claimed two events for Silver Creek.
Cattaraugus-Little Valley 57, Salamanca 42
West Valley 62, Salamanca 28
CATTARAUGUS — Johnny Visnesky and Alex Williams each won three events to lead Cattaraugus-Little Valley.
Visnesky captured the 3,200, long jump and high jump and Williams paced the field in the 200 and both hurdles events. Hunter McInerney added a pair of triumphs in the throwing events for the Timberwolves.
Salamanca’s Arlen Newark set a new school record in the 1,600 with a winning time of 4:51.0, topping the previous mark, set by Tadd Rider in 1999, by two-tenths of a second. T.J. Auman (100) and Jordan Green (400) also had first-place finishes for the Warriors (0-4, 0-3).
“Arlen (was focused),” Salamanca coach Michellle Hill said of Newark’s record-setting effort. “Not only was he determined to beat his own time, but he knew that he was less than four seconds from the school record. He was aggressive from the start. It was apparent that he was mentally and physically ready to earn this record.”
Franklinville/Ellicottville 96, Randolph 36
RANDOLPH — Luci Marchese was part of four victories, claiming the 800 and triple jump, and running on the winning 1,600 and 3,200 relay teams and Tyyetta Herman won three events (100, 200, 400) to power F/E.
Hayly Fredrickson won both the pole vault and 400 hurdles and was part of the first-place 1,600 relay team while Tarryn Herman (shot put, discus) and Mandy Hurlburt (100 hurdles, high jump) also had two firsts for the Titans.
Sydney Smith (1,500) and Mattie Evans-Brown (long jump) had individual wins for Randolph.
Falconer/Cassadaga Valley 92, Allegany-Limestone 46
ALLEGANY — Allegany-Limestone’s Angelina Napoleon won four events, but Falconer/Cassadaga Valley took the team scoring.
Napoleon won the 400, 100 hurdles, long jump and high jump. Also for the Gators (0-1), Ashlyn Collins won the 800.
Ella Ekstrom won the 100, 200 and triple jump for Falconer/CV. Mikaela Labaron won the 1,500 and 3,000 and Grace Lundmark took the shot put and discus.
Salamanca 74, Cattaraugus-Little Valley 11
Salamanca 59, West Valley 29
CATTARAUGUS — Hayli Wilson (1,500, 3,000), Harley Brown (both hurdles) and Jillian Rea (shot put, discus) each won a pair of events to guide Salamanca (2-2, 1-2) to its first two wins of the year.
Lana Bieber (400) had the lone first-place finish for Cattaraugus-Little Valley.
Portville 88, Silver Creek 45
DUNKIRK — Samantha Bray won both distance events and was part of the winning 3,200 relay team to key Portville.
Olivia Cook (high jump) and Ava Haynes (800) each had one individual first and were part of both the winning 1,600 and 3,200 relay teams for the Panthers. Kylie Procknal (long jump, 400) and Alina Beadle (discus, shot put) were both double-winners for Silver Creek.
BOYS
AT RANDOLPH
Franklinville/Ellicottville 83, Randolph 56
100: Steinbroner (F/E) :11.6; 200: Steinbroner (F/E) :23.4; 400: Rowland (R) :53.1; 800: Conroy (F/E) 2:24.2; 1,600: Kelly (R) 4:52.1; 3,200: Riling (F/E) 11:20.4; 400 relay: F/E (Livingston, Mathers, Azcarate, Slavinski) :51.0; 1,600 relay: F/E (Terwilliger, Mathers, Bomberry, Hatch) 3:54.8; 3,200 relay: F/E (Stewart, Shortz, Benatovich, Conroy) 9:44.3; 110 hurdles: Terwilliger (F/E) :17.0; 400 hurdles: Bomberry (F/E) 1:13.2; long jump: Bush (R) 18 1/4; triple jump: Terwilliger (F/E) 38-2 1/2; high jump: Bush (F/E) 5-9; shot put: Huntington (R) 38-8; discus: Huntington (R) 114-3; pole vault: Tinelli (F/E) 9-6.
AT ALLEGANY
Falconer/Cassadaga Valley 73, Allegany-Limestone 67
100: Abrams (F) 12.1; 200: Abrams (F) 25.5; 400: Austin (F) 54.9; 800: Harrington (F) 2:13.9; 1,600: Casey (AL) 5:01.0; 3,200: Brink (AL) 10:36.4; 400 relay: A-L (Herbert, Faller, Emery, Palmer) 48.7; 1,600 relay: A-L (Herbert, Higgs, Casey, DeCapua) 3:51.6; 3,200 relay: A-L (Bish, Casey, Higgs, Brink) 9:21.2; 110 hurdles: DeCapua (AL) 19.6; 400 hurdles: Binkley (F) 1:19.4; long jump: Johns (F) 16-6.5; triple jump: Austin (F) 37-7.5; high jump: Austin (F) 5-8; shot put: Lea (AL) 34-5; discus: Faller (AL) 96-3; pole vault: Harrington (F) 8-0.
AT DUNKIRK
Portville 92, Silver Creek 26
100: Baker (SC) :11.8; 200: Braidich (SC) :25.2; 400: M. Szymanski (P) 1:00.7; 800: Azzarella (SC) 2:20.6; 1,600: Azzarella (SC) 5:44.8; 3,200: Gariepy (P) 12:07.2; 400 relay: Portville (Dean, Holcomb, Randolph, Brown) :50.6; 1,600 relay: Portville; 3,200 relay: Portville (Szymanski, Gariepy, Snyder, Isaman) 10:12.7; 110 hurdles: Stone (P) :18.2; 400 hurdles: Stone (P) 1:10.8; long jump: S. Szymanski (P) 16-8; triple jump: Isaman (P) 33-3; high jump: Stone (P) 5-6; shot put: Dean (P) 36-6; discus: Braidich (SC) 119-10.
AT CATTARAUGUS
Cattaraugus-Little Valley 52, Salamanca 41
West Valley 62, Salamanca 28
100: Auman (S) :13.7; 200: Williams (CLV) :29.3; 400: Green (S) 1:08.2; 800: Young (CLV) 2:45.1; 1,600: Newark (S) 4:51; 3,200: Visnesky (CLV) 11:54.0; 400 relay: not contested; 1,600 relay: Salamanca 5:17.8; 3,200 relay: not contested; 110 hurdles: Williams (CLV) :22.5; 400 hurdles: Williams (CLV) 1:16; long jump: Visnesky (CLV) 14-2; triple jump: not contested; high jump: Visnesky (CLV) 4-8; shot put: Hunter M. (CLV) 27-4; discus: McInerney (CLV) 73-9; pole vault: not contested.
GIRLS
AT RANDOLPH
Franklinville/Ellicottville 96, Randolph 36
100: Ty. Herman (F/E) :13.3; 200: Ty. Herman (F/E) :28.0; 400: Ty. Herman (F/E) 1:01.6; 800: Marchese (F/E) 2:48.9; 1,500: Smith (R) 5:41.8; 3,000: Williams (F/E) 12:46.8; 400 relay: not contested; 1,600 relay: F/E (Burton, Marchese, Slavinski, Fredrickson) 4:35.5; 3,200 relay: F/E (Chudy, McAuley, Marchese, Weber) 13:11.0; 100 hurdles: Hurlburt (F/E) :17.6; 400 hurdles: H. Fredrickson (F/E) 1:11.8; long jump: Evans-Brown (R) 14-6 1/2; triple jump: Marchese (F/E) 23-3"; high jump: Hurlburt (F/E) 8-6; shot put: Ta. Herman (F/E) 28-4; discus: Ta. Herman (F/E) 82-6 1/4; pole vault: H. Fredrickson (F/E).
AT ALLEGANY
Falconer/Cassadaga Valley 92, Allegany-Limestone 46
100: Ekstrom (F) 13.4; 200: Ekstrom (F) 28.8; 400: Napoleon (AL) 1:00.7; 800: Collins (AL) 2:39.9; 1,500: Labaron (F) 5:27.1; 3,000: Labaron (F) 13:37.4; 400 relay: F/CV (Ekstrom, Strand, Madonia, Wittmeyer) 57.1; 1,600 relay: A-L (Collins, Walsh, Lippert, Coulter) 4:53.9; 3,200 relay: F/CV (Lebaron, Madonia, Birath, Elder) 10:59.3; 100 hurdles: Napoleon (AL) 17.5; 400 hurdles: Wittmeyer (F) 1:25.0; long jump: Napoleon (AL) 13-5; triple jump: Ekstrom (F) 28-11; high jump: Napoleon (AL) 4-10; shot put: Lundmark (F) 27-4.5; discus: Lundmark (F) 84-1; pole vault: Lundmark (F) 7-6.
AT DUNKIRK
Portville 88, Silver Creek 45
100: Je. Wyant (P) :13.7; 200: Ju. Wyant (P) :28.8; 400: Procknal (SC) 1:04.8; 800: Haynes (P) 2:52.2; 1,500: Bray (P) 5:52.0; 3,000: Bray (P) 12:56.2; 400 relay: Portville (Ja. Daley, Je. Daley, Ju. Wyant, Je. Wyant) :50.6; 1,600 relay: Portville (Hatch, Haynes, Cook, Smith) 4:45.7; 3,200 relay: Portville (Smith, Haynes, Cook, Bray) 11:36.5; 100 hurdles: Hatch (P) :20.6; 400 hurdles: R. Beadle (SC) 1:24.5; long jump: Procknal (SC) 14-4; triple jump: Isaman (P) 27-9; high jump: Cook (P) 4-4; shot put: A. Beadle (SC) 32-7 1/2; discus: A. Beadle (SC) 87-2; pole vault: Smith/Dean (P).
AT CATTARAUGUS
Salamanca 74, Cattaraugus-Little Valley 11
Salamanca 59, West Valley 29
100: Rasha (S) :14.7; 200: Downey (S) :34.2; 400: Bieber (CLV) 1:35.4; 800: not contested; 1,500: Wilson (S) 6:02.9; 3,000: Wilson (S) 13:54.6; 400 relay: Salamanca 1:09.5; 1,600 relay: not contested; 3,200 relay: not contested; 100 hurdles: Brown (S) :20.9; 400 hurdles: Brown (S) 1:27.5; long jump: Warrior (S) 13-8; triple jump: Hubbard (S) 25-3; high jump: not contested; shot put: Rae (S) 28-10; discus: Rae (S) 78-3; pole vault: not contested.