FREDONIA — To Dale MacArthur, it came down to a couple of correctable mistakes:
A missed assignment on a corner kick and a miscue that led to an own goal.
That was the difference between the league’s first-place teams — and last two unbeatens — on Monday night.
Sophia Gullo scored off an Ella Koopman corner kick just 1:30 into the game and Annie Gondek was credited with the marker on A-L’s second-half own goal as Fredonia dispatched the Gators 2-0 in a pivotal CCAA West matchup.
Fredonia, which moved to 5-0 overall and 3-0 in league play — with two-goal triumphs over solid Olean and A-L teams — now appears to be the team to beat in the West division. The Gators fell just a half-game off pace, however, at 3-3 (3-1). Both have two more wins than third-place Falconer/Cassadaga Valley (1-1-1; Olean’s scheduled home contest with Jamestown was postponed to today).
Kinnan Finnegan made nine saves on nine shots as MacArthur’s team was shutout for the first time this year. Kelsie Riordan turned away 10 shots for the Gators.
“They have a lot of team speed, they’re pretty solid with the way they handle the ball all the way around,” MacArthur assessed of the Hillbillies. “They have a couple of those things that make you formidable no matter what.”
Of his team’s errors, he added: “We tried to work on not letting the ball hit the ground on a corner kick; then they become dangerous, you can’t clear it, and that allowed one to go in. Then we had a girl make an error of commission. But that’s better than an error of omission, because at least then you’re trying to do something. I can live with those kinds of mistakes. It’s better than omission, where you’re not doing anything at all.
“We’ll learn from it, and it’s a ‘move on to the next game’ sort of thing.’”
CCAA EAST
Portville 3, Ellicottville 2
ELLICOTTVILLE — In a battle for early control of the division, one with potential standings implications down the line, Portville got the best of Ellicottville.
Teagan Kosinski recorded two second-half goals — one the go-ahead marker and the other an insurance tally — to lift the Panthers. Meghan Lyle had given Portville a 1-0 lead before Mandy Hurlburt tied it to make it 1-1 at halftime. Kosinski then gave PCS a two-goal advantage, and Hurlburt answered again to cut the deficit, but the Eagles (3-4) could get no closer.
Mackenzie Harmon made three saves for Portville (7-1) while Abby Chudy stopped eight shots for Ellicottville.
Of the showdown, perhaps between the two best teams in the division, Ellicottville coach Tammy Eddy said, “It was a great game between two really good teams. Portville’s a great team. We had a handful of missed opportunities — a 1-on-1 with the keeper, just our girl and no keeper. It could have gone either way. We’re definitely looking forward to seeing them again (on Oct. 6) and hopefully turning the tide.”
Randolph 6, Franklinville 0
RANDOLPH — Kyra Pence racked up a hat trick and two assists and Mattie Evans-Bowen posted two goals and a helper to power Randolph.
Aubrey Hogan also scored while Samantha English and Alice Robinson each added assists for the Cardinals (3-4-1). Kendell O’Neill needed one save to preserve the shutout. Franklinville fell to 2-5.
NON-LEAGUE
Friendship/Scio 3, Hammondsport 2
FRIENDSHIP — Lexi Crossley scored the game-winner on an unassisted goal seven minutes into OT to lift Friendship/Scio.
Hannah Hoerter tallied a pair of first-half goals for Hammondsport. Logan Roberts cut into that deficit with a first-half goal before finding the equalizer off a pass from Claire Calhoun early in the second stanza.
Nevaeh Ross made six saves for the Eagles (2-6).