ALLEGANY — A night earlier, the Allegany-Limestone boys soccer team rallied from a two-goal deficit to advance to its own tournament final.
On Saturday, however, no such comeback was required. The Gators, with the help of some exceptional goaltending, played with the lead from the start.
C.J. Ellison registered a pair of early goals — in the eighth and 13th minutes — to set the tone, and A-L rode an early 2-0 advantage to a 4-2 triumph over cross-state foe Bradford to claim the Gators Cup Large School championship in another tense, high-level battle. Ellison tallied off feeds from Henry Brairton and Eric Spring. Mason Deming added an unassisted goal in the 34th minute to give the Gators a comfortable 3-0 advantage.
Bradford managed to pull within two markers late in the first, getting a goal from Jake Franz (with Lucas Johnson and Mitch Strauss assisting) to make it 3-1 at the break. It almost did so again down 4-1 in the second: In the 60th minute, Brendan Confer sent a pass into a crowded penalty area that was received by Franz, who took the ball from the air with a volleyball and sent it to the back of the net.
But the goal was disallowed due to offsides, ending the last true Owls threat.
Sean Conroy provided the last insurance goal for A-L (2-1), scoring unassisted in the 50th minute to make it 4-1. Around that time, an A-L player received a second yellow card, resulting in a red card and the Gators having to play a man down for the remainder of the game. Still, coach John Luce’s team, unbeaten in its last 23 regular season games (22-0-1) got it done.
Lucas Johnson scored in the waning minutes for the Owls (1-2) off passes from Franz and Strauss. Tristan Dragoone made five saves. But for all of A-L’s offensive production, its star was goalkeeper Jack Conroy, who turned away 11 shots to preserve the Gator advantage.
“Bradford outnumbered A-L in goal scoring chances, but the star of the show was Jack Conroy,” Bradford coach Wes Lohrman said, “as he made big save after big save to ensure A-L maintained their lead.”
Conroy was named Large School MVP while Ellison was selected the Greg Spring Sportsmanship Award winner. Other Sportsmanship winners from the event were: Michael Cole (Portville), Confer (Bradford) and Faustin Irakiza (International Prep).
GATOR CUP LARGE SCHOOL Consolation: Maple Grove 7, Olean 2
ALLEGANY — Jonah Foley collected a hat trick and Maple Grove scored four goals in an 11-minute span late in the first half to take control.
Keegan Rishel notched two goals and two assists while Drew Oste (assist) and Eli Moore each added markers for the Red Dragons (1-1).
Quintin Allen tallied both markers on long runs for Olean (0-2), with assists going to Josh Gardner and Trevor Crouch. Gardner finished with five saves.
“We are very young and have a lot to learn,” Olean coach Jim Charles said. “The season is still early.”
NON-LEAGUE GATOR CUP SMALL SCHOOL Consolation: Ellicottville 2, Avoca/Prattsburgh 1
ALLEGANY — Ellicottville scored a pair of late goals to pull out a consolation round triumph.
After trailing for most of the game, the Eagles (1-1) received a goal from Sam Edwards in the 68th minute to tie it and another from William Benatovich in the 77th minute, which served as the game-winner.
E.J. Doherty and Edwards provided the assists. Evan Bauer and Emmett Jacobson-Coolidge combined to make 8 saves in net. Haden Abbott scored a first-half goal for Avoca/Prattsburgh (0-3).
Championship: International Prep 4, Portville 1
ALLEGANY — A 30th-minute goal by Portville’s Michael Cole tied the game entering halftime, but International Prep claimed the Gator Cup Small School championship with three second-half scores.
Munguikonasi Sunday scored twice for I-Prep while Carl Mazikou and Mohammed Anas had one goal each. Isaac Hazikimana had three assists.
Goalkeeper Troy VanSickle made nine saves for Portville (1-1).
“They had relentless pressure and very skilled forwards,” Portville coach J.J. McIntosh said of I-Prep. “I thought we played with them for the majority of the game and were able to match their pressure at times but it’s tough to do it for 80 minutes.
“They’re a B-1 school and they’re going to be a tough matchup come sectionals.”
MONDAY NON-LEAGUE Cuba-Rushford 6, Andover/Whitesville 5
WHITESVILLE — Jacob Smith racked up four goals and Tanner Lewis added the other two to key Cuba-Rushford in a high-scoring affair.
Kaden Bell, Lewis, Braxton Clark and Andersen Siegel all added assists for the Rebels. Joseph Zeh made five saves as C-R opened the year 1-0.
Kaiden Miller scored off a pass from C.J. Estep while Will Kent, Colton Calladine and Brody Vance all found the back of the net for Andover/Whitesville (0-2).