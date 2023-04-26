ALLEGANY — Just like on Monday, the Allegany-Limestone baseball team twice held leads that Olean High answered.
Just like Monday, the Gators, despite losing those leads, gave themselves a chance to win the game. Forty-Eight hours later, coach Eric Hemhill’s team was able to make the plays necessary to close it out.
Eric Furlong hit a big two-run double in the fifth inning to put the Gators up for good and A-L avenged an 11-4 loss from Monday with a 7-6 home triumph in the CCAA I rematch on Wednesday.
Caleb Strade hit a two-run home run as part of a three-run third inning for the Gators. A-L held leads of 3-0 and 4-3 before the Huskies used a three-run fourth and one-run fifth to tie it. This time, however, A-L (4-6, 2-4) had its own answer, responding with three runs in the bottom before hanging on down the stretch.
Gavin Truman tossed five-plus strong innings for the Gators. Vin LaBella added two hits.
Cal Vogtli launched two home runs and drove in four while Caine DeGolier singled twice for Olean (4-5).
“There were a lot of similarities (between Monday and Wednesday),” Hemphill acknowledged. “We jumped out to a lead, just like on Monday Olean fought back; we went ahead again, they fought back.
“Today, we had the three-run fifth on Eric’s double and an RBI groundout from A.J. Riordan. We were just able to close it out. Gavin threw 5 ⅔ really well for us. And for the second time in a week, Eric came in and closed out a big league win by getting the last four outs.”
CCAA III
Franklinville 4, Silver Creek/Forestville 3
FRANKLINVILLE — Tyrnan Farrington kept SC/Forestville at bay in a complete-game effort and Franklinville did enough offensively to earn the win.
Noah Shenk (2 hits) doubled and drove in two runs and Brady Tatlow also had two hits for the Panthers (2-5, 2-3). Isaac Towne and Jacob Dahlke both scored twice. Farrington struck out five and walked two while holding SC/Forestville to just one run over the first six innings.
“Tyrnan threw a great game, he was efficient, and we played solid defense tonight,” Franklinville coach Reed Mitrowski said. “We made a majority of the simple plays and that kept us in it.
“(Their pitcher was good) but we were able to kind of chip away at it. We had a couple of good innings, we threatened a few times and left guys on base, but we did just enough to hold that lead. It was a refreshing win, for sure.”
Aiden Piccolo totaled three hits, including a double, and an RBI and struck out 10 in three-plus frames on the mound.
Kam Sakpal (double) had two hits.
Salamanca 18, Randolph 6, 5 innings
SALAMANCA — Jaxson Ross went 3-for-3 with a triple and three RBI and Salamanca exploded for 17 third-inning runs in the win.
Jordan Ambuske went 2-for-3 with two RBI and three runs scored and Andy Herrick scored three runs and drove in a pair for the Warriors (7-4, 6-1). Randolph actually held a 5-0 lead in the second before Salamanca broke through in a big way.
“Give Randolph credit, they came out hitting,” Salamanca coach Greg Herrick said. “They put up seven hits in the first two innings and put us in a hole. I really liked the way Zaron (Tucker) and Jake (Herrick) came in and didn’t give up any earned runs over the last four innings. That gave us a chance to stay in it until we broke through. Patient at-bats and good base running (today).”
Elial Bryan went 2-for-3 with two runs scored for the Cardinals.
Cattaraugus-Little Valley 4, Portville 2
CATTARAUGUS — Nate Wolf and Matt Benzel combined to allow just three hits and one earned run as Cattaraugus-Little Valley sprung the upset.
Wolf doubled and drove in a run and Bradley Young and Camden Young each had a hit and an RBI for the Timberowolves, who handed the Panthers their first league loss since 2019. Tied at 1 through the first inning, C-LV plated three runs in the second to take control and then held on from there, surrendering just one more run in the fifth.
Nik Manroe and Luke Petryszak (double) both had a hit and drove in a run for Portville. Mario Pascucci struck out eight and allowed just one walk in 4 ½ scoreless innings out of the bullpen.
North Collins 7, Ellicottville 3
NORTH COLLINS — Ellicottville held a 7-6 edge in total hits, but fell short.
Derek Ebersole struck out 12, walked three and surrendered just one earned run for North Collins. Asher Parnitzke and Matthew Warsaw each had two hits while Ebersole had a hit and drove in two runs for the home Eagles.
Caedon Wyatt and Owen Chudy (RBI) both went 2-for-3 with a double for the road Eagles. Ellicottville held a 2-1 lead in the top of the fourth, but NC plated five runs over the next two frames to pull away.
Cameron Mendell allowed just one hit over the first four innings, but Ellicottville was hampered, in part, by seven total walks and three errors.