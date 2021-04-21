ALLEGANY — For the second straight match, the Allegany-Limestone girls volleyball team avenged a loss from its first days of the season.
After a win over Olean on Monday, A-L knocked off Fredonia Wednesday night, bouncing back after the first set to win 21-25, 25-11, 25-14, 25-12 in CCAA Central play.
Jenna Louser had 14 kills and two blocks and Violet Nolder had 10 kills and three blocks for the Gators (5-5, 4-5). Also for A-L, Katie Furlong made 25 assists and Madison Callen added 11 kills.
“We came out sluggish, we came out making mistakes and Fredonia made us pay for them,” said A-L coach Shawn Haseley. “Starting from the second set it was a completely different attitude. We started playing our brand of volleyball. We were hustling, getting swings and our hustle was tremendous tonight.
“We were led by our birthday girl Violet Nolder. She’s a senior and has been great for us this season.”
CCAA CENTRAL
Portville 3, Dunkirk 0
PORTVILLE — Portville honored its seniors before sweeping Dunkirk, 25-12, 25-6, 25-15.
The Panthers (10-1) are set to graduate Laura Wilhelm, Olivia Emley, Taylor Beck, Reggie Tkacik and Tori Beck as well as Kaleb Shaw, a manager/assistant coach for the last six years.
“Our senior players have been a part of the Portville program since grade school, attending our youth camps, playing Octane club, OC beach to being state champions in 2018,” said Portville coach Kelly Unverdorben. “They will be greatly missed next fall.”
Beck led the offense with 26 assists and four aces, Wilhelm had nine kills and two aces, Tkacik added three kills and two aces and Olivia Emley marked 10 aces.
Olean 3, Southwestern 0
JAMESTOWN — Olean ended its two-match losing skid, bouncing back with a 25-16, 25-22, 27-25 sweep of Southwestern.
Logan Baer paced the Huskies (7-2) with 32 assists, four aces and four digs while Makenna Pancio had 28 digs and Adele Dwaileebe had 12 kills and 17 digs.
Brynn Ackerman added 10 kills for Olean, Alice Dwaileebe had nine kills and two blocks and Grace Parr had seven kills and 14 digs.
CCAA EAST
Pine Valley 3, Salamanca 2
SOUTH DAYTON — Salamanca rallied back after trailing twice, but couldn’t take the decisive fifth set, falling 25-19, 18-25, 21-25, 25-16, 15-25.
Morgan Maybee had three aces, 10 kills and 22 digs in the loss for Salamanca (3-6). Jaedan Hubbard added five kills, two assists and 21 digs; Jillian Rea had two aces, six kills, 10 assists and 24 digs; and Makayla Burch had two aces, four kills, six assists and 25 digs.
Cattaraugus-Little Valley 3, Ellicottville 1
CATTARAUGUS — Alexis Shattuck led Cattaraugus-Little Valley’s offense with five aces and 11 assists in a 25-7, 19-25, 25-14, 25-20 victory.
Also for the T-Wolves (3-4), Saidy Bolya had six kills and six blocks; Haley Dorman had three aces, two kills and six blocks; Joslyn Harris added three aces and 17 digs; and Calli Murphy had three aces, 11 digs and three kills.
For Ellicottville (0-6), Allison Rowland had nine kills and 11 digs and Jenna Hadley added nine assists and eight aces.