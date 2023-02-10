FREDONIA — His impact on the stat sheet was modest, if noticeable.

But the return of Andrew Giardini marked a big “confidence-builder” for the Allegany-Limestone boys basketball team Friday night. Giardini, the Gators’ senior big man and returning starter from a state semifinal team, played his first league game of the season after an injury at the Joe DeCerbo Holiday Showcase in late December. The Gators avenged one of their few losses in his return, defeating Fredonia 66-57 to climb into a tie for second place in CCAA West I.

Tags

Trending Food Videos

Local & Social