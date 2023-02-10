FREDONIA — His impact on the stat sheet was modest, if noticeable.
But the return of Andrew Giardini marked a big “confidence-builder” for the Allegany-Limestone boys basketball team Friday night. Giardini, the Gators’ senior big man and returning starter from a state semifinal team, played his first league game of the season after an injury at the Joe DeCerbo Holiday Showcase in late December. The Gators avenged one of their few losses in his return, defeating Fredonia 66-57 to climb into a tie for second place in CCAA West I.
“The biggest thing was our ball movement was really, really good,” Gators coach Glenn Anderson said. “This was our first game with Giardini back and he’s not close to 100% but the difference he makes in everything is noticeable right away. I was thinking he might come in and play five minutes, might be 25 (minutes). The first three minutes he was in the game, the ball just moves better, we got guys cutting, defensively we’re a little better because he’s quarterbacking everything.”
Carson Kwiatkowski led the Gators with 19 points, making five 3-pointers while Anthony DeCapua marked a double-double of 17 points and 10 rebounds. Gavin Truman added 12 points, seven rebounds and three assists.
Also for A-L (15-3, 6-3), Gabe Ramadhan had eight rebounds and eight assists while Giardini had five boards and three assists in his return.
“CK (Kwiatkowski) shot the ball phenomenally, did a really good job on their shooter (Mike Hahn), locked him down (with 2 points),” Anderson noted. “Anthony scored real well again, attacked, we got a lot of easy buckets inside tonight, I think that was the biggest thing.”
For Fredonia (13-6, 6-3), Ethan Fry scored 26 points with seven assists and six rebounds while Jay Hawk had 18 points and seven rebounds.
A-L avenged a 74-71 overtime loss to the Hillbillies from Jan. 20 on the Gators’ home floor. The Gators are also tied with Fredonia for seventh in Section 6 Class B2 currently. Suddenly the Gators have a healthier unit with a week remaining in the regular season and two games next week, one in league play.
“I was hoping to have him back for the playoffs,” Anderson said of Giardini, “so this was a surprise to get him back this early and watching him practice the last couple days he looked like he was going to be good enough to go, so we gave it a try. We looked so much like the team we were in December. I think that goes without saying. He’s on the floor, he’s one of the best players from our state final four team, he makes a huge difference.”
ALLEGANY CO. DIV. IIScio/Friendship 61, Hinsdale 25FRIENDSHIP — Freshman Ethan Davenport poured in 33 points to key Scio/Friendship to a season sweep of Hinsdale.
Brenden Loucks added 12 points and Taylor Moore chipped in nine for S/F (6-12), which opened up a 20-point halftime lead en route to the win.
“We’ve been playing better, especially the last month of the season,” S/F coach Dillon McFall said. “We’ve kind of been hitting our stride, we showed that tonight. Obviously, Ethan had a big night with his 33 — as a freshman, that’s a big game for him. We really rely on Brenden and Ethan, but our other guys are really starting to pick up their games as well.”
Cody Barton netted 14 points for Hinsdale (1-17).
AT FREDONIA Allegany-Limestone (66)
Ramadhan 2 2-2 6, Conroy 1 0-0 2, DeCapua 5 4-5 17, Kwiatkowski 6 2-3 19, Frederick 2 0-0 4, Truman 5 1-1 12, Giardini 3 0-3 6. Totals: 24 9-14 66.
Fredonia (57)
Hahn 1 0-0 2, Whitfield 1 0-0 2, Fry 8 6-8 26, Putney 1 0-0 3, White 2 2-2 6, Hawk 6 2-2 18. Totals: 19 10-12 57. Allegany-Lime. 20 36 53 66 Fredonia 17 24 43 57
Three-point goals: A-L 9 (DeCapua 3, Kwiatkowski 5, Truman); Fred. 9 (Fry 4, Putney, Hawk 4). Total fouls: A-L 15, Fred. 14. Fouled out: Frederick (AL).