ALLEGANY — The Allegany-Limestone girls volleyball team earned a non-league win Saturday, defeating Ellicottville in four sets.
In a 23-25, 25-10, 25-21, 25-17 win, A-L’s Tullah Hasselberg paced the offense with 36 assists, along with five digs and five kills. Ellie Townsend had eight digs and four kills, Makenzie Goldsmith had eight kills and six digs and Serena Frederick had 14 kills and two digs for the Gators (4-2).
Ande Northrup delivered 22 assists and a kill for the Eagles (3-2), Riley Whitmer added six blocks and eight kills and Hayden Andera had a team-high 10 kills with her two blocks. Natalee Leiper added nine kills and seven digs and Cora Norton had five kills and four aces.