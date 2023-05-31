OLEAN — It was Senior Night, the last home game of the 1986-87 St. Bonaventure basketball season and the Bonnies had just suffered their seventh straight loss.
Tom Boney, a great kid but below-average Atlantic 10 forward, peeled off his socks in the locker room and tossed them into the laundry bin while contemplating his less-than-stellar final game at the Reilly Center. We made eye contact, he shook his head and muttered, “Not exactly the blaze of glory I wanted to go out in.”
Those words have stayed with me and today I’m living them.
After 50 years, five months, and over 7,000 columns, this is my final one for the Olean Times Herald.
And no, I’m not retiring as some of those who disagreed with my opinions suggested I should have done years ago.
Given the state of the newspaper business, it’s just time.
TO BE SURE, it’s been my privilege to work in a job I loved, covering beats and going places that made otherwise successful people jealous wishing they were sports writers.
It’s something I never took for granted.
In 1972, Chuck Ward, the third writer in a sports department run by the late Mike Abdo and Bob Davies, was switching to cityside where he would be groomed as managing editor.
At the time, I was working as a sportscaster/afternoon DJ at WESB in Bradford and, being an Ithaca College Radio-TV major, had never written a single newspaper story.
But Mike and Bob liked my on-air interviews and approached me about the job, which entailed covering the Bills home-and-away, Braves games at the Aud and as columnist on Davies’ St. Bonaventure basketball beat, plus other events. They didn’t want me stuck in the office where Abdo seemingly spent every waking hour surrounded by a gaggle of thick-skinned high school interns whom he charged with collecting all manner of information, occasionally firing one early in a shift only to rehire him before the night was over.
Abdo’s education ended with high school and a stint in the Army. He could be surly, excitable and always profane. But he was also one of the most loyal and generous people I’ve ever known and had a Masters in newspapering and common sense.
His favorite phrase was an eloquent summation of our business. “News,” he often said, “is what people are talking about.” I incessantly pounded those seven words into my sports writing students at St. Bonaventure.
Davies was Abdo’s antithesis. Charming, eloquent and urbane, Bob was a fashion plate. Before a 1974 Bills-Steelers playoff game at Three Rivers Stadium, Bob introduced me to Al Michaels, who had come out of the TV broadcast booth because he recognized Bob by his distinctive clothing after having televised a game at Bona earlier that year. Davies had impeccable taste in food (he introduced me to Beef Wellington and Oysters Rockefeller), movies and theater (every genre of both) and music (heavy metal to classical).
I couldn’t have had better mentors. Bob passed away in 1980 (heart attack at age 57) and Abdo three years later (organ failure at 68).
But by the time they left my life, I had a PhD in the newspaper business.
IN THE 1980s the business changed and not for the better. That’s when family-owned newspapers were being bought up by chains looking to make a profit. It happened for us in 1988 when the Fitzpatrick family sold the Times Herald to Thomson.
To be sure, things were different, despite the famous chain mantra “nothing will change,” but we were lucky. We had a string of publishers – Harry Pappas, Dan Ferrier, Roy Biondi and Ward – as the paper changed hands twice more – who protected us from the worst possible consequences.
But eventually we weren’t safe from social media and cell phones.
That’s where young people got their news … they didn’t read newspapers, didn’t have to.
Readership across the country was reduced to older subscribers and when they died, there was nobody to replace them. Circulation tumbled and advertising revenue cratered, no matter the size of the paper. Look no farther than the Buffalo News and Rochester Democrat & Chronicle which are now being printed out-of-state, in Cleveland and Rockaway, N.J., respectively, with dramatically reduced staffs and incredibly inconvenient deadlines.
Newspapers across the country are desperately trying to stay alive financially by buying out employees (only the bigger ones do that) or not replacing the ones who choose to leave. The News has had stunning increases in print subscription rates (when mine hit $150 for two months, including tip, I dropped it) and, of course, the decision to move printing and graphic production out-of-town.
MY FAVORITE years at the TH were the first 15 when the Fitzpatricks owned the paper, with first E.B. and then son Grey sitting in the publisher’s office. We had 120 employees, high morale, a bustling newsroom, hosted sports banquets and had a fleet of trucks delivering to our two-state, seven-county coverage area, a circulation that reached 26,000.
We had memorable TH gatherings of celebration and festive parties when someone was leaving or retiring.
Over the years, all of that gradually disappeared.
FROM MY standpoint, I couldn’t have been luckier.
My resume includes trips to four Super Bowls, 18 Bills seasons that ended in the playoffs, and covering 10 Pro Football Hall of Famers; seven players (Joe DeLamielleure, James Lofton, Jim Kelly, Andre Reed, O.J. Simpson, Bruce Smith and Thurman Thomas), an owner (Ralph Wilson), a general manager (Bill Polian) and a coach (Marv Levy). I’ve also interviewed every significant Buffalo player from Joe Ferguson to Josh Allen and did the same with most of the NFL stars who faced the Bills over the last half-century.
My initial game covering the team was the preseason opener in 1973 against Washington, then-Rich Stadium’s first-ever contest.
Fifteen years later, in April of ’88, I was there when the Buffalo Bisons inaugurated then-Pilot Field.
The Braves lasted only eight years, but two seasons ended with playoff berths and I covered every one of those postseason games.
Then there was “No Goal.” I was sitting in the then-Marine Midland Arena press box at 1:30 a.m. during 1999’s Game 6 of the Stanley Cup Finals. That’s when Brett Hull’s disputed score in the third overtime against the Sabres gave Dallas the Cup via a 2-1 win, though his foot was clearly in the crease.
There are also the fond memories of one-on-one interviews with a trio of Hall-of-Famers – Wayne Gretzky, Jerry Rice and Lou Brock – whose accessibility and cooperation thoroughly impressed me.
I’LL MISS the interaction with coaches and players, even on the high school level, other than the former who knocked people over to get to a phone when they won and “misplaced” the Times Herald’s number after a defeat.
Over the years, I wrote some less-than-flattering stories about the St. Bonaventure men’s hoops program, but there were coaches – Jim Satalin, Jimmy O’Brien, Jim Baron and Mark Schmidt – who never complained or took it personally. They understood it was my job and that exponentially increased my respect for all of them.
Then there were my “sources.”
Rarely did I quote one of them anonymously. Instead I used the method made popular in “All the President’s Men” and asked, “I’m going to write a story that says (this). If I do, will I be wrong?”
Finally, there are the readers.
Many would approach me in public and say, “Normally I agree with you, but in this case …” It was never confrontational, just an exchange of opinions. And there were times I’d admit, “You know, I never thought about that.”
What I’m most proud of, though, is that I always answered my mail, “snail” or “e,” complimentary or critical. And I found, in the case of the latter, those who had offered criticism were shocked that I wrote back and often softened their position in response.
THEN, OF COURSE, there are the people with whom I was privileged to work. I’ve already mentioned the publishers: E.B. and Grey Fitzpatrick, Pappas, Ferrier, Biondi and Ward. Then there were the managing editors: Gil Stinger, Ward (he served both roles), Tom Donahue and Pat Vecchio.
Naturally, there were the hundreds of reporters who made their way through the newsroom over five decades … way too many to mention.
But that’s not true of my sports staff, an extraordinary group whom I’ll list alphabetically in hopes I haven’t forgotten anyone: Rachel Axon, J.P. Butler, Shawn Campbell, Pete Dougherty, Tyler Dunne, Jennifer Frey, Bill Hoppe, John Hower, Jeff Madigan, Gary Maloney, Jim Melaro, Tom Missel, Amy Moritz, Brian Moritz, Tim O’Shei, Vinny Pezzimenti, Tom Roof, Anthony Sambrotto, Francis Tommasino, Jeff Uveino, Mike Vaccaro, Paul Vecchio, Sam Wilson and Adrian “Woj” Wojnarowski.
Axon, who was then Rachel George, Dunne, the late Frey, Hower, O’Shei, Tommasino and “Woj” were all interns who displayed a work ethic and degree of skill that led to great careers.
The others were full-time in contribution, if not pay stub. They all shared Abdo’s philosophy: “You don’t count hours, you work until the job is done.”
It’s been a tremendous ride for me and it needs to be said: I’m not leaving the newspaper business, the newspaper business left me.
(Chuck Pollock, a former Times Herald senior sports columnist, can be reached at cpollock@oleantimesherald.com)