OLEAN — The Southwestern New York-Northwestern Pennsylvania Men’s Amateur Golf Tournament will stage its 86th renewal beginning Wednesday at Bartlett Country Club, which has hosted all or part of the area’s premier match-play tournament 62 times.

The tourney will open with an 18-hole medal qualifying round that day and the qualifier will slot the field into 32-man Championship and First Flights with 16-man brackets filling the rest of the field.

