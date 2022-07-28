OLEAN — The Southwestern New York-Northwestern Pennsylvania Men’s Amateur Golf Tournament will stage its 86th renewal beginning Wednesday at Bartlett Country Club, which has hosted all or part of the area’s premier match-play tournament 62 times.
The tourney will open with an 18-hole medal qualifying round that day and the qualifier will slot the field into 32-man Championship and First Flights with 16-man brackets filling the rest of the field.
Match play begins on Thursday with Championship Flight losers being slotted into a Consolation Flight.
On Friday, the Championship, Consolation and First Flights will play two rounds and the other flights one, reducing the field to Saturday’s semifinals.
Semis in all flights are Saturday morning with the finals Sunday. All flights play an 18-hole final except the Championship, which is 36.
The field currently numbers 75, but the usual turnout of 100-plus is expected when entries close Monday afternoon.
LAST YEAR, the Men’s Amateur also offered a new option.
An over-60 consolation flight will continue for players that age who lost their opening-round match in any flight but the Championship (which has its own consolation). The top eight players, based on their qualifying-round score, will be re-bracketed in the new flight and compete in match play through Sunday’s final.
In addition, once again this year, an over-65 Flight will be offered if at least eight entrants sign up. Currently there are five. The flight will be a tourney within a tourney with its own separate medalist and title.
ENTRY FEE is $130 and includes a dinner Wednesday afternoon after the medal qualifier and all participants are guaranteed two rounds — one medal qualifier and one match-play. Practice rounds can be played for $20.
In addition, for the 24th time and 23rd consecutive year, the tourney will host the Shootout of Previous Champions, a 7-hole event using a steeplechase format, on Tuesday evening.
Also for the 23rd straight year, the Men’s Amateur will donate to its two not-for-profit benefactors: The Rehabilitation Center Foundation and HomeCare & Hospice. Last year, each received $9,000, bringing the tourney’s total donation to $384,000.
The tourney also funds the entry fee for 10 players from the Penn-York Junior Golf League who qualify plus the John Henzel Memorial Scholarship, which goes to a golfer or golfers from a Big 30 school. To date, just under $14,000 has been donated to a freshman-to-be by the Henzel Scholarship.
Further information is available and entries can be made at the tournament website swnynwpa.com.