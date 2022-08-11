OLEAN — The annual City Cup Softball tournament recently held its draw to determine the matchups for its 47th event, set for this weekend.
Ten men’s teams and 12 women’s teams will begin play on Friday and conclude Sunday with a men’s championship game at 3:15 followed by the men’s title contest at 4:30, both at Bradner Stadium.
The event will open on Friday night with games at Forness Park and Bradner Stadium. At approximately 8:30 Friday night, the opening ceremonies will begin with presentations of the Mike Abdo awards, memorials, the national anthem, with Mayor Bill Aiello throwing out the first pitch.
A Home Run Derby will follow the ceremonies.
First-round matchups include men’s two-time defending champion 3rd Base (The City Line) taking on The Underdawgs at 10:15 Saturday on Forness Field 9. In the women’s division, Randy’s Up the River looks to begin defending its title in a first-round matchup on Saturday vs. the winner of Angee’s and Wing It.
FIRST ROUNDMEN’S DIVISIONFriday Night MacNeal Windows vs. The Other Place, 7 p.m., Forness Field 8 Focus PT vs. Allegany Mountain, LLC, 7 p.m., Bradner StadiumSaturday Grand Slam vs. Sandlot, 10:15 a.m. Forness Field 8 Underdawgs vs. 3rd Base, 10:15 a.m., Forness Field 9 House Detailing vs. MacNeal Windows/The Other Place winner, 11:30 a.m., Bradner Stadium Angees vs. Focus PT/Allegany Mountain winner, 11:30 a.m., Forness Field 1WOMEN’S DIVISIONFriday Night Flickerwood vs. Colt 45, 5:45 p.m., Forness Field 8 Blue Collar vs. Parkwood, 5:45 p.m., Bradner StadiumSaturday Angee’s vs. Wing It, 9:00 a.m., Bradner Stadium Jim Peck Construction vs. State King, 9:00 a.m., Forness Field 8 Pink Ladies vs. Flickerwood/Colt 45 winner, 10:15 a.m., Bradner Stadium Union Whiskey vs. Blue Collar/Parkwood winner, 10:15 a.m., Forness Field 1 Randy’s Up The River vs. Angee’s/Wing It winner, 11:30 a.m., Forness Field 9 Smethport VFW vs. Jim Peck Construction/State King winner, 11:30 a.m., Forness Field 8