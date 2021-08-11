OLEAN — The Annual City Cup Softball tournament had its draw to determine the game matchups for its 46th annual event.
Ten Men’s teams and 11 Women’s teams will begin play Friday Aug. 13 and will conclude on Sunday with the Women’s Championship game at 2 p.m., followed by the Men’s Championship game at 3:15 in Bradner Stadium. The event will kick off on Friday night with games at Forness Park and Bradner Stadium. At approximately 8:30 p.m. Friday, the opening ceremonies will begin with the presentation of the Mike Abdo Awards, the National Anthem and Mayor Bill Aiello throwing out the first pitch.
First round matchups include Men’s defending champion, The City Line, taking on Angees at 7 p.m. in Bradner Stadium. In the Women’s division, Randy’s Up the River looks to begin defending its title in a first round matchup vs. the Village Green at 5:45 p.m. on Forness Field 8.
First Round Matchups: