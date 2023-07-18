OLEAN — A total of 33 teams — the most in the 10-year history of the event — were on the links Monday for the Greater Olean Area Chamber of Commerce Golf Classic at the Bartlett Country Club.
The golf winners were, in the Corporate Division, Siemens Energy’s Marcus Aiello, Jean-Mark Carney, DJ Dick and RK Brokaw and, in the Community Division, Allen’s Liquor and Wine Store’s Vic Vena, John Petruzzi, Rhonda Callahan and Shawn Callahan.
Other winners included closest to the pin — Tony Burke (#3) and Scott Derwick (#7) and longest drive — Amanda Wright (#18). A putting contest was also held. Daniel DeMarte won $350 in Shop Olean Gift Certificates in first place and Lindsey Bowser won $150 in certificates in second place.
The Classic also donates 50/50 proceeds to a community cause or effort. This year, $750 will be donated to the DW Memorial Scholarship Fund, in memory of Dennis Jones and Wayne Johnston, with the Cattaraugus Region Community Foundation.