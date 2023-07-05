Big 30 softball teams across Allegany County placed three of their pitching and hitting stars on the All-State First Teams and two area coaches earned the honor of Coach of the Year for their respective classes.
First-team honors — as announced by the New York State Sportswriters and Coaches Organization for Girls Sports (NYSSCOGS) — included Wellsville junior pitcher Makenzie Cowburn in Class B, Bolivar-Richburg senior pitcher/shortstop Malayna Ayers in Class C and Friendship/Scio junior pitcher Nevaeh Ross in Class D.
Additionally, Wellsville coach Matt Burke and Friendship/Scio coach Deb Warner were named Coach of the Year after taking their teams to Long Island for the state semifinals (and F/S to the state championship game). Burke was Class B Co-Coach of the Year with Bill Waldron of Windsor (Section 4) while Warner was Class D Coach of the Year.
— Wellsville went 22-2 overall, winning the Section 5 Class B2 championship, B crossover and the Far West Regional to earn its first trip to the state semifinal since 2000.
Cowburn went 14-2 in the pitcher’s circle with a 1.13 ERA, 165 strikeouts and 21 walks with 66 hits in 99.2 innings, while hitting .459 with seven doubles, six home runs and 27 RBI.
While Cowburn made the first team, three of her teammates also earned all-state honors.
Junior catcher Brazen Beckwith made the second team, senior shortstop Emma Dunaway made the third team and sophomore utility player Makenna Dunbar made the fourth team.
— Friendship/Scio was the Big 30’s last team standing, making the Class D state title game before falling in the 13th inning to Deposit-Hancock. F/S’ star pitcher didn’t allow a run all postseason — five consecutive shutouts — until that state championship.
Ross held batters to a .088 average and a miniscule 0.49 ERA, striking out 371 batters with 18 walks in 25 games.
Ross earned first-team Class D honors while her younger sister and battery mate, freshman catcher Morghyn Ross, made the second team.
— Bolivar-Richburg, which won a Section 5 Class C2 title and made the Far West Regional before falling to eventual state champion Gowanda, went 23-3.
Ayers hit .524 with 12 doubles, four triples, 11 home runs and 39 RBI, all while pitching to a 9-3 record, 2.36 ERA in 80 innings.
Ayers made the Class C first team while the senior twin duo of third baseman McKinlee Harris and shortstop Madigan Harris both made the third team.