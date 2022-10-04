The Ka-Bar Blades, a 16U Olean youth hockey club, had two more games over the weekend, winning both to move to 6-0 on the season.
In Batavia on Saturday night, the Blades won 3-1. Cohen Burton scored the team’s first goal, with an assist to Zane Gleason. With 7:19 remaining in the second period, Owen Copeland scored off a feed from Logan Zeigler. Less than five minutes later, Gleason finished off Olean’s scoring off a pass from Noah Hatch.
Goaltender Tobie Austin stopped an impressive 47 out of 48 shots faced for the win.
On Sunday morning in Niagara, the Blades scored a 5-0 triumph over the Power City Bruins. Burton again opened the scoring at 4:53 in the first period. Matthew McCarthy and Charles Militello each scored in the second, with assists from Militello, JohnPaul Cavallo, Gleason and Gabriel Tate. Copeland then notched his second of the weekend and Hatch tallied off a pass from Michael Bader in the third.
Austin recorded his first shutout of the season, going 20-for-20 on save opportunities while pushing his save percentage to .985 for the weekend. Copeland currently leads the team in points with nine goals and four assists. The Blades will return to action in Canandaigua this Sunday.
Olean Arrows fall to Cheektowaga 4-3
CHEEKTOWAGA — The Olean Arrows 12U Peewee travel team opened the season with a road loss to the Warriors on Sunday.
After a scoreless first period, Denver Parsons notched the first goal of the game off an assist from Caidyn Chouinard. Cheektowaga scored the next two in the third period before Chouinard would tally an unassisted goal to tie things back up for Olean.
Chouinard added his second goal of the game off an assist from Owen Buzzard to reclaim the lead with five minutes remaining. The Warriors pulled their goalie and managed to tie it up with 90 seconds remaining. Then with less than a minute left, the Warriors got a bounce during a scrum in front of the Arrows net to go back out in front.
Olean pulled its goalie while shorthanded for the remainder, but fell short. The Peewees return to action on Sunday, Oct. 16, in a road game agains the Hamburg Hawks.
The 10U Squirts open their season this Saturday while the 14U Bantams 14U open the following Sunday.