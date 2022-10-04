The Ka-Bar Blades, a 16U Olean youth hockey club, had two more games over the weekend, winning both to move to 6-0 on the season.

In Batavia on Saturday night, the Blades won 3-1. Cohen Burton scored the team’s first goal, with an assist to Zane Gleason. With 7:19 remaining in the second period, Owen Copeland scored off a feed from Logan Zeigler. Less than five minutes later, Gleason finished off Olean’s scoring off a pass from Noah Hatch.

