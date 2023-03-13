Last weekend at the Far West Regional Qualifier in North Tonawanda, the Olean Wrestling Club saw 15 of its members earn a trip to Syracuse for the state tournament.
Those 15 qualifying Olean wrestlers are set to compete March 24-26 at the Exposition Center in Syracuse for the NYWAY State Tournament.
To earn a trip to states to wrap up the 2022-23 season, wrestlers needed to place in the top four of their age and weight classes. In North Tonawanda, Olean had five wrestlers place first: Dominick Hirliman, Jon Tidd, Chris Bargy, Kaleb Lemon and Kam Neely.
Second-place finishers included Camren Driscoll, Dillon Pyrkos, Beckham Myers, Tayden Margeson and Jack Aderman. Dom Myers and Mike Ellman were both third and Owen Tingley, Blake Kinnard and Caine DeGolier were all fourth.
Olean Wrestling Club relies on volunteer coaches and parents and has increased in size each year.
Olean’s youth wrestlers have worked with coaches Lance Zerniak and Icar Simon, practicing at Good Times of Olean to prepare for regionals and states. Coaches credited the work these wrestlers put in with tournaments across New York and Pennsylvania throughout the season.