FRANKLINVILLE — The score would suggest that the Franklinville baseball team won in a rout.
In reality, however, the Panthers had to earn this one.
And they did that with their biggest inning of the season.
Matt Peters posted three hits, including a triple and three RBI and Franklinville exploded for 10 sixth-inning runs in downing Cattaraugus-Little Valley, 17-6, in the same frame in a CCAA I East rematch on Thursday.
Logan Frank (double) posted two hits and three RBI while Matt Spittler also had two hits for the Panthers, who snapped a six-game losing streak while finishing the year 3-7. Blake Frank kept the Timberwolves at bay by striking out (seven) and scattering four hits over six-plus innings.
Franklinville fell into an early 4-0 hole and was clinging to a 7-6 lead before putting up a 10-spot in what proved to be its final at-bats. The Panthers’ 17 runs were two fewer than their combined total in their six-game slide.
“It was nice to break out offensively,” said Franklinville coach Reed Mitrowski, whose team managed a more convincing triumph after topping C-LV 11-10 earlier in the year. “We’ve been in a little bit of a slump lately with scoring and hitting with runners in scoring position.
“Today we had a couple of big hits in key situations that sealed the game. It was tight, their starter had done a good job and then we finally capitalized when we had those opportunities. I’m happy for our guys.”
Nick Savidge, who fanned five while keeping the Timberwolves within striking distance into the sixth, had two hits, including a double, and an RBI while Gavin Baxter doubled and drove in one run.
CCAA I WEST
Southwestern 7, Allegany-Limestone 0
ALLEGANY — Aiden Kennedy (3 strikeouts, 2 walks) tossed a complete-game, two-hit shutout to key Southwestern.
Nate Johnson went 2-for-3 with a pair of triples and two runs scored for the Trojans, who plated six runs over the first two innings to take control. Southwestern went 3-0 against A-L on the year.
Jayden Gustafson and Matt Giardini had the two hits for the Gators, who finished the season 1-12.
CCAA I EAST
Salamanca 5, North Collins 4
NORTH COLLINS — Lucas McKenna struck out eight, walked two and in a solid complete-game effort to key Salamanca.
Shawn Bacelli went 2-for-4 and drove in a pair of runs while Hayden Hoag singled and had two RBI for the Warriors (10-5). Harley Hoag added two hits while McKenna aided his own cause with a hit and a run.
Salamanca jumped out to a 3-0 first-inning lead before NC tied it with a three-run fourth. The Warriors then reclaimed the advantage with runs in the fourth and sixth before hanging on in the seventh.
A.J. Puntillo went 2-for-4 with three RBI while Mitchel Warsaw singled and drove in a run for the Eagles.
ECIC DIV. III
Pioneer 15, Cheektowaga 3
CHEEKTOWAGA — Brennen Hediger followed up his brother’s no-hitter from the day before with his own gem, fanning eight, with no walks, while scattering five hits to power Pioneer.
Jack Buncy finished 4-for-4 with two runs and RBI while Judd Ellis legged out two triples and Bryce Hediger had two doubles for the Panthers, who finished the regular season 8-9 after a 1-6 start.
“We started real slow, but we’ve won six of our last eight league games,” Pioneer coach Dave Buncy said. “We feel like we’re trending in the right direction (heading into sectionals).”