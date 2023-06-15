OLEAN — Hundreds of runners and walkers are expected to pound the pavement next week for bagging rights in the 13th annual Southern Tier Corporate Challenge.
The Greater Olean Area Chamber of Commerce and Olean High School Sports Boosters will welcome the runners and walkers on Thursday, with line-up on Delaware Avenue. Separate routes will be established for walkers and runners leading to the joint finish line at Jamestown Community College.
“The Corporate Challenge allows local businesses to compete in a participative and competitive basis, while promoting fitness and corporate camaraderie," said Chamber COO Meme Yanetsko, adding all area organizations and businesses are encouraged to participate in the event, which aims to promote team-building, fitness and friendly competition.
Around 650 people participated in the 2022 Corporate Challenge, and officials hope for similar or higher numbers this year.
The deadline for registration is Friday to guarantee a promotional item and event shirt. Registration after Friday remains $20. The fee includes a race promo item and refreshments at the finish line.
Individual and team awards will be handed out after the race, including Fastest CEO, Fastest Man, and Fastest Woman; and awards for community and corporate teams.
“The walking route will be slightly different than in the past – both walkers and runners will begin at Delaware Avenue and end at JCC-Olean. Walkers will take the route through downtown and West Olean, while the runners will do the same route throughout East Olean as in 2022,”
The running route will start at the top of Delaware Avenue at North Union Street, turning left on North Barry Street, to Main Street. At Olean General Hospital, runners will take a right onto Center Street, right to Fourth Avenue, then School Street, to Fifth Avenue, then right onto Prospect Avenue. The route continues up Prospect (slight incline) right onto Alder Street, left onto East Spring Street, right onto Queen Street, cross over Seneca Avenue, right onto Bishop Street, left onto Davis Street, right onto Garden Avenue (caution – this is one way the opposite way you are running), cross over Front Street into the Olean Rec Center parking lot. Runners will run through War Veterans Park, take a right onto East Avenue, right onto the Allegheny River Valley Trail, and into the back of the college campus.
The walking route will start at the top of Delaware, facing west, cross North Union Street; Head south down North Union Street to Laurens Street; Turn right onto Laurens Street between Community Bank and Blue Bird Square towards Oak Hill Park; veer to the right on to Washington Street; Head south down Washington Street; Turn left onto North 9th Street; Turn left onto West State Street heading back towards State/Union intersection; Continue through the roundabout to East State Street; Turn left onto North Barry Street; Turn left onto Hamilton Street and Turn right onto North Union Street ending back at JCC through the sidewalk to the right of College Center.
Also new this year is Bee Spit Meadery of Holland, which will showcase its wares at the finish line. Mead, an alcoholic beverage, is made from honey -- or “bee spit.” Chamber officials also welcomed the firm to the Chamber Clambake on June 8, and noted the producer received a warm reception.
Another perk this year is that participants in the Corporate Challenge will also receive free admission to that evening’s Olean Oilers baseball game. The two-time New York Collegiate Baseball League team will host the Horseheads Hitmen at 7 p.m. at Bradner Stadium. Yanetsko said the Chamber and Oilers teamed up to bring the perk to participants.
Sponsors this year include event sponsor Highmark BlueCross/BlueShield of Western New York; bib sponsor SolEpoxy; awards sponsor The Pop 101.5 / 7 Mountains Media, Sanzo Beverages, and refreshment sponsors Seneca Allegany Casino.
For more information or registration details, please call GOACC at (716) 372-4433 or by email events@oleanny.com.