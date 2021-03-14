OVID — Trent Sibble and Dawsen Yates won their weight classes, leading the Bolivar-Richburg wrestling team to a second-place finish in the season-ending Section 5 Class B3 championships on Saturday.
B-R’s 152 points placed it second out of 14 schools in Class B3, behind only South Seneca’s 178.
Both first seeds, Yates won the 131-pound bracket and Sibble won at 215. Yates pinned teammate Tavyn MacDonell in 5:08 in the championship. Sibble felled Alexander’s Stuart Ulrich in 1:47.
The Wolverines had four second-place finishers: Trey Buchholz (118), Ethan Coleman (126) and Tayvn Macdonell (131), all No. 2 seeds, and Gary Mcdowell Jr. (102), who was a third seed.
Dominic Stone (110) and Caden Allen (151) both finished third and Kadin Tompkins (138) was fourth.