SALAMANCA — The Portville girls basketball team started and finished with shutdown defense Friday night.
The Panthers held Salamanca to just two points in the first quarter and did it again in the fourth quarter to put the Warriors away in a CCAA East I contest. Portville won the defensive struggle, 35-21, powered by a double-double from Lilly Bentley, who had 19 points, 10 rebounds and five steals.
“We were happy to gut one out as we won each quarter to earn the win,” Portville coach Inga Welty said. “It was a physical game with 28 fouls called and it easily could have been more.”
Also for Portville (12-2, 6-1), Ava Haynes pulled down five rebounds and swiped four steals while teammate Teagan Kosinski took three steals as the Panthers stretched their win streak to three games.
“Once again, Ava stepped up big with lock-down defense on Salamanca’s key guard and Lilly provided the offense once we were able to get her the ball,” Welty noted. “As a whole, I am just proud of all of the girls for doing what it took to get the win.
Welty saw some room for improvement in the win, notably at the free-throw line where the Panthers shot 12-for-23.
“I was unhappy that we missed 11 free throws. They are free for a reason and we need to improve upon it,” she said.
Portville held Salamanca (6-10, 1-6) without a double-digit scorer as Bella Wolfe scored a team-best six points. Wolfe and Lezly McComber grabbed six rebounds each while Karina Crouse marked two team-highs with three steals and three assists.
More than a month ago, on Dec. 19, a Portville squad limited by injuries edged Salamanca 37-31 at home. This time, the Panthers earned a 14-point victory on the road.
“Portville had our number tonight,” SHS coach Joe Hinman admitted. “They are well coached and one of the more disciplined teams in this league. I thought we hung in there with them in the first half, though. It was just difficult to get our offense going and clicking together.”
Trailing 8-2 after the first quarter, Salamanca found some offense in the second but still trailed 18-10 at halftime.
“We hit a big shot at the end of the half to give us some momentum but it just didn’t carry over,” Hinman said. “There were also some shots that we had but didn’t take when I thought we should have.”
AT SALAMANCA
Portville (35)
Kosinski 1 2-4 4, DeFazio 0 2-4 2, Haynes 1 2-6 4, Scanlon 2 1-3 6, Bentley 7 5-6 19. Totals: 11 13-24 35.
Salamanca (21)
K. Crouse 2 0-0 5, Wolfe 2 2-2 6, Oakes 1 0-0 2, McComber 2 1-2 5, John 1 0-0 2. Totals: 8 3-4 21.
Portville 8 18 31 35
Salamanca 2 10 19 21
Three-point goals: Portville 1 (Scanlon); Sala. 2 (K. Crouse, McComber). Total fouls: Portville 9, Sala. 18. Fouled out: None.
JV: Portville, 50-26.