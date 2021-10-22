SHINGLEHOUSE, Pa. — Approximately 200 wax bags of fentanyl, along with methamphetamine and five rifles, were seized in a drug bust in Shinglehouse early Friday.
Steffan Sisson, 31, of 34 Route 44, is charged with three counts of possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, felonies; criminal use of a communication facility, a third-degree felony; two counts of possession of a controlled substance, misdemeanors; and five counts of possessing a firearm when prohibited, first-degree misdemeanors.
According to the criminal complaint, a confidential informant of the McKean County Drug Task Force purchased a gram of methamphetamine from Sisson in a controlled buy at Sisson’s residence.
A search warrant was executed at the residence after the buy. Law enforcement found 15 grams of meth and approximately 200 bags of fentanyl, along with four .22-caliber rifles and one 7mm-08 rifle inside the residence. Sisson has a prior conviction in New York state for criminal possession of a narcotic with intent to sell, which prohibits him from possessing a firearm, the criminal complaint stated.
Sisson was arraigned before on-call District Judge Rich Luther and remanded to McKean County Jail in lieu of $250,000 bail. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Nov. 1 before District Judge Bill Todd in Smethport.