SHINGLEHOUSE, Pa. — The Shinglehouse American Legion Post 530 is celebrating its 100th anniversary. Its charter was enacted on Jan. 13, 1923.
In celebration of a century in Shinglehouse, a week-long open house is scheduled for the public from Jan. 9 through 15.
All week there will be meal specials, activities, and other fun events going on at the legion located at 1364 State Route 44 South, Shinglehouse.
The celebration kicks off on Monday, said Past Post Commander Mitch DeLong, with special beef on weck dinners.
Tuesday there will be a taco bar — this is the only meal special that requires advanced orders; followed by Wednesday’s “Can Do” Joe’s “Haute Dagwz” menu — and this is quite the menu with nine ways to do up a dog.
By Thursday, folks can enjoy pizza by the slice or wings, and Friday brings on rigatoni dinners.
“The big night is Saturday (Jan. 14) when we will have complimentary pulled pork and meatball sandwiches,” DeLong said. And then, wake up and march down for breakfast on that Sunday.
Except for Sunday breakfast, all meals are from 4 to 8 p.m., and available while the featured food lasts.
But it’s not just food at this celebration.
Every day is a signup day for door prizes, DeLong explained, “Door prizes will be held Saturday as part of the big celebration.” Also on Jan. 14, live music by Geez Louise begins at 7 p.m.
As to what activities are going on throughout the week, look for bingo, presented by The Oswayo Valley Senior Center, on Tuesday with the first game at 5:30 p.m. Bring your dobbers if you have them.
Friday is nothing but a day at the beach, so wear tropical attire and watch for the judges. Trivia starts at 7 p.m. with three rounds of team play. Bring a group of friends and take part in the challenge. Prizes will be awarded.
Membership in the American Legion originally recognized veterans involved in a conflict the U.S. Congress recognized, beginning with the American Revolution, to the present day global war on terror And the War on Islamic State (2014).
However, membership is now open to most veterans. For more information about membership, contact your local Legion. If you are in the Shinglehouse area, call (814) 203-4335.
The Shinglehouse Legion consists of three separate subgroups, the Legionnaires (veterans only), the Sons (male descendants with veteran lineage), and the Auxiliary (open to family members of veterans). To become a member of the Sons or the Auxiliary, the applicant must prove relation to the veteran. Membership has privileges and grants access to posts worldwide.