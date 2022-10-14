HARRISBURG (TNS) — Attorney General Josh Shapiro’s campaign called on Republican gubernatorial candidate Doug Mastriano Wednesday to “un-invite” one of the scheduled headliners for a Mastriano campaign rally in Erie tonight.
According to Mastriano’s promotional materials, conservative commentator and provocateur Jack Posobiec is the scheduled speaker for the 6 p.m. rally, preceeded by a $125-a-head VIP reception at the Bayfront Convention Center.
As is often the case with Mastriano’s guest list, Posobiec is not widely known to the general public. But he does have a high-profile among the conservatives — including 1.8 million Twitter followers — a profile that was initially carved through spreading right-wing conspiracy theories like “Pizzagate.”
For that work, Posobiec has been flagged by groups like the Southern Poverty Law Center as a hate-monger. But he is also considered mainstream enough in conservative circles that he has been a main stage speaker at the Conservative Political Action Conference this year.
Posobiec’s main gig now is serving as senior editor of Human Events, a conservative political news and analysis website.
In a release Thursday, Democrat Shapiro’s campaign called on the Mastriano campaign and Erie County GOP to “un-invite” Posobiec, a Montgomery County native and Temple University graduate, from the Erie event.
That is the continuation of a theme for them.
At every turn in the general election campaign, Shapiro and his team have tried to raise alarm bells about the people that Mastriano is associating himself with on the campaign trail, from Andrew Torba, CEO of the controversial social media site Gab , to prominent Christian Nationalists like Lance Wallnau.
These associations, the Shapiro campaign argues, shows that Mastriano, a state senator from Franklin County, lacks the temperament or judgment to be a governor who will look out for the interests of all Pennsylvanians.
PennLive reached out to the Mastriano campaign for comment Wednesday evening, but has not received a response. All indications from Mastriano’s Facebook page is that the event is going on as scheduled.
©2022 Advance Local Media LLC. Visit pennlive.com. Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.