I am writing about the article in the Feb. 2 edition of the Olean Times Herald in which Dr. William Mills, chief medical officer for Upper Allegheny Health System, said there is no need to feel a sense of urgency about receiving the COVID-19 vaccine.
Perhaps Dr. Mills would like to take a second crack at attempting to calm the nerves of residents in our region. Maybe he was misquoted, or possibly his remarks were taken out of context. Otherwise, it sure sounded as if he was scolding us for being worried and concerned about protecting ourselves and our loved ones.
Mary Piccioli
Allegany